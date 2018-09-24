Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant

Geordie Shore lass Chantelle Connelly has just shared some incredibly exciting news... she's expecting a baby!

The star of the show took to Facebook on Monday afternoon to announce that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Lee.

Hit play on the video to see Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby address rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

In response to someone on Twitter who asked if she's carrying a "food baby" or a "baby baby", she confirmed she's pregnant for reals with a bunch of emojis.

N'aww.

She wrote on Facebook: "Over the moon to announce me and Lee are having a baby. Could not be happier.

"Can't wait for my happy little family," she added.

The lass has been in a relationship with Lee for a few months after splitting from ex Clark Crawford earlier this year.

Chantelle hasn't yet announced when she is due, but we can't wait to meet the little radgie.

Fans have flooded to social media to congratulate her, with one person writing: "Congrats your gonna be such a good mama"

"Is it true are u really pregnant 🤔 if so a big congratulations to you and your partner 😍you will be a outstanding mam your a fantastic aunty as it is you spoils themkids no doubt your baby will have everything ❤️," added someone else.

Chantelle took to Snapchat to share a picture of her cradling her small baby bump.

She wrote: "To excited," along with a pregnant lady emoji in the caption.

Too cute!

Congratulations, Chantelle!