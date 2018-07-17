Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge

At this point, we already know that former Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly isn't too shy to forego clothing for her saucy Instagram uploads.

But her latest balcony snaps are quite literally something else.

Hit play on the video to see Chantelle Connelly's wild transformation since before she joined Geordie Shore >>>

Chantelle, who is currently living her best life in Venice, took to her favourite social networking platform to drop not one, but two fire pics.

And we weren't ready.

Instagram/ChantelleGShore

The first picture shows the lass kinda dancing with danger as she perches her bum on the balcony ledge, using nothing but a bouquet of roses to cover her top-half.

Fortunately, the lass prevented all risk of falling into the large river behind her by planting her feet firmly on the ground for the second snap.

This time Chan span herself around to drop the belfie to end all belfies, as she raised the bouquet to the air.

Instagram/ChantelleGShore

We can only imagine what any unsuspecting bystanders were thinking. Day = made.

Plenty of fans rushed to the comments to let the lass know exactly what they thought of her little impromptu photoshoot, with one person writing: "Wow what a cute peach 👌💯🤩."

"Ve-nice😉. Viva l'Italia," added someone else. We see what you did there.

Copyright [Getty]

What a worldie!

Now hit play on the video to see Chantelle and the rest of the Geordie's major tattoo regrets (remember when she and Aaron got matching tats?) >>>