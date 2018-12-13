Chantelle Connelly

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name

The former Geordie Shore star celebrated at a gender reveal party on Wednesday.

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:41

Former Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly has revealed the gender of her incoming baba, and with that, she's already decided on a name.

The lass found out the sex of her little radgie at a gender reveal party on Wednesday night, popping a balloon to reveal confetti in a colour used to signify the sex.

In a video clip taken of the sweet moment, Chantelle popped the balloon to find blue confetti, and she announced she's expecting a baby boy.

And it seems she and her partner, Lee, already have a name picked out for their son.

Facebook/Chantelle Connelly

"Little Lee Junior James Blackburn  🙌🏽 our world 🌍 💙🤱🏻👪," she wrote on Facebook.

Aww! It seems the pair can't wait to meet Lee Junior, and plenty of Chantelle's friends congratulated her in the comments.

"Aww lovely congrats to yous all x," wrote one person as another added: "Congratulations 💙 A beautiful Baby Boy xxx."

Chantelle dressed in red and black for the occasion, putting her adorbs little bump on display in a cropped jumper.

Facebook/Chantelle Connelly

The lass hasn't announced when she is due, but it's common to find out a baby's gender at around 16-20 weeks.

So exciting! Congratulations to Chantelle and Lee.

