Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy

The former Geordie Shore star has shut down trolls who claim her pregnancy is 'fake' because she isn't showing very much.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 10:09

Pregnant Geordie Shore babe Chantelle Connelly has had to face some pretty uncalled for allegations from trolls regarding her pregnancy.

The lass felt compelled to share evidence of her baby scan after being accused of faking her pregnancy due to not looking pregnant enough for a few Instagram users.

Play the video to see how Charlotte Crosby's wild night was ruined by paps...

Chantelle took to Instagram stories on Monday night to hit out at the ridiculous claims.

She replied to one person who wrote: "There was a post months ago about her being pregnant before I even fell pregnant. I've got a bump and was fat as well, she is like a stick with no bump. She ain't pregnant, it's sick how people can like about s**t like this."

Instagram/chantellegshore

"Wow get on this sick, hating, fat f*** saying I'm lying about being pregnant 'cause I ain't fat b****** like herself," was Chantelle's response.

The lass went on to share proof that she is carrying a baby boy, sharing a photo of her scan with the caption: "My beautiful baby boy."

Instagram/chantellegshore

It's no secret that all women carry differently, and no two pregnancies are the same.

Chantelle went on to share a pic of her toned tum, alongside the words: "My baby bump at 5 and a half month 🤰  No wonder b**ches be hating."

Facebook/Chantelle Connelly

The lass held a gender reveal party last month, discovering that she and her boyfriend Lee will be welcoming a baby boy in Summer 2019.

Chantelle's ex, Jemma Lucy, also recently announced her pregnancy and is five months along.

Ignore the haters, Chantelle!

