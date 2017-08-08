Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Chantelle Connelly looks pretty different on her Instagram, she’s added some major new tattoos on her neck, chest and shoulders.

But the ink isn’t actually permanent though, it’s just sprayed on and will wash off in a few days. Still looks pretty realistic though, right?

We’d say that the Geordie Shore babe was inspired by her tattoo-loving ex, Jemma Lucy (who also has a huge tattoo on her neck and chest), but the pair aren’t exactly on good terms right now.

“We haven't spoken for months and she's a s**tbag. I wouldn't trust her as far as I'd throw her. l'll never speak to her again. Everyone used to tell me to be careful and I'd be like, ‘I'll take her as I see her, she's nice to me.’

“Then she turned out to be a f**king bitch. She has a bad attitude problem. She wouldn't think twice about s******g on you to get where she wanted to be,” Chantelle said in an interview with Star magazine recently.

Words: Olivia Cooke

