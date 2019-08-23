Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton

Camila Mendes has shared the cutest post in honour of her first anniversary with Charles Melton.

The Riverdale stars have been dating on the DL for a solid year now, with IRL Veronica Lodge taking to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the pair snuggling up on a boat at sunset together.

She captioned the image: "365 days. i love you” and fans soon flooded the comments section writing: “I wish you two a life full of happiness” and “a year?? y’all been keeping it on the low low.”

Back in May, Camila penned the loveliest caption about Charles’s role in The Sun Is Also A Star: “I remember the day @melton told me about this project. We were still just friends then. He hadn’t even been cast yet. They hadn’t even started casting.

“All he told me was 'I'm going to play this role, I am Daniel Bae. Watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is.

“He taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t. It was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film.”

"I'm not a private person," she previously said to Teen Vogue."I don't like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don't."

Happy Anniversary, Camila and Charles.