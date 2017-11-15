Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen Feature On BC Unidos' 'Bicycle' EP

BC Unidos need your attention - and they deserve it.

The new duo have released their debut EP Bicycle with the help of pop's brightest stars, including Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen and Santigold.

While BC Unidos is a new entity, Markus Krunegård and Patrik Berger are two of Sweden's most established pop acts, with Patrik having co-writes on monster hits including Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own' and Charli's own hit 'Boom Clap'.

Their first release as a duo is the 5-track Bicycle EP and it's a brashy combination of pop-rock, killer synths and more unconventional pop tricks, like the sci-fi soundbites pelted around their own sonic universe.

The Charli XCX-assisted 'I'm a Dream' is an manic '80s-pop rush of dreamy guitars and synths, so the name makes perfect sense, while she gives an understated and nonchalant vocal performance.

'Trouble in the Streets' is a more melodic - and a touch psychedellic - slice of futuristic pop, with Carly Rae Jepsen's angelic voice and effortless style completing the '80s vibe perfectly.

Getty Images

The groovy title track, which features Shungudzo, was released as the lead single from the project back in summer but the accompanying visual has now dropped, showing the cool-AF singer hanging with a bike crew in Oakland, California.

We don't know about you but we think we've found our new obsession.

BC Unidos, we want more!

Words: Ross McNeilage

