Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video

It’s Charli XCX-season! Charli has been going all in with new releases and giving plenty of treats to fans – such as appearing in Tove Lo’s ‘Bitches’ music video, Rita Ora's 'Girls' and finally her own fantastic trap-pop banger ‘5 In The Morning’.

FIRST, CATCH UP ON TOVE LO'S HILARIOUS 'BITCHES' MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING CHARLI XCX, ICONA POP, ELLIPHANT AND ALMA BELOW:



Touch me like you know what you do and what you don't

But I'm feeling jaded

Know your own love, I don't fuck with no glove

So why complicate it?

Let me be your guide when you eat my pussy out

'Cause I've had one or two, even a few

Yeah, more than you



It's Charli, baby

All the girls stare at me, drop lip

Dripping in harmony, like Fifth

Lay 'em down, feel 'em up

And they slide away, so easy

So easy, so easy, like, yeah



Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why



They can't fake it (No no, no)

Drying off the seat when they getting up to leave (So wet)

So they getting noticed

I'm better if they blunt, I don't really wanna hunt

So why complicate it?

I call it respect when you givin' what you get

So, baby, spread your legs, I'll do the same, already cumming



All the girls stare at me, drop lip

Dripping in harmony, like Fifth

Lay 'em down, feel 'em up

And they slide away, so easy

So easy, so easy, like, yeah



Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

(For the night, yeah yeah)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

(What I want, what I want, what I want, uh)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why



B is for balance, I for intelligence

T stands for tough, trouble, truly terrific

C for courage, H, bitch, holy

Rise high, pollenate, Aphrodite, right

Turn my touches into neon light

Chat it up, now, doggy, come suck my eight titties

I'm a free-headed goddess from the full moon land

Venus hit the bong, gon' sing it straight

We tougher now, we stand strong in the storm

We don't back down, we don't take shit no more

We don't back down, now we ahead of the game

It's a new day of bitches that no man can take, yeah



Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

(Yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night (Oh, yeah)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

(I call it respect when you givin' what you get, so)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night (Like that)

Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why



Bitches, I don't trust 'em

But they give me what I want for the night

After teasing fans about it for a while recently, Charli has now finally dropped the new music video for ‘5 in the morning’, her first solo single release since last years Pop 2.

The video takes place in an abandoned warehouse and sees Charli looking FIERCE – she goes IN over the explosive track, supported by some amazing visuals that get us even more hyped for the track. It’s actually so fire.

Charli XCX in her new '5 In The Morning' Music Video / Credit: Charli XCX YouTube

On top of that, the video sees her sporting a variety of amazing sultry outfits, she honestly looks amazing and we can't take our eyes off of her. Together with her spitting fire bars the whole thing is unfairly H O T

You can check out the new vid below! WARNING - you're gonna need to go get yourself a glass of water to try and put out all this FIRE.

Charli tweeted to fans before the release saying that if enough fans retweeted her tweet she would drop the music video – which, of course, they promptly did in full force.

RT & I WILL DROP THE 5 IN THE MORNING VIDEO TODAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOME9beYk9 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 27, 2018

Recently the English singer was releasing 5 bits of content at 5 am every day over the course of 5 days. We got exclusive photos, remixes, stems for producers to remix and more!

