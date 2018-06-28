Charli XCX

Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video

The whole vid is H O T

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 17:20

It’s Charli XCX-season! Charli has been going all in with new releases and giving plenty of treats to fans – such as appearing in Tove Lo’s ‘Bitches’ music video, Rita Ora's 'Girls' and finally her own fantastic trap-pop banger ‘5 In The Morning’. 

FIRST, CATCH UP ON TOVE LO'S HILARIOUS 'BITCHES' MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING CHARLI XCX, ICONA POP, ELLIPHANT AND ALMA BELOW:

View the lyrics
Appreciate it
Touch me like you know what you do and what you don't
But I'm feeling jaded
Know your own love, I don't fuck with no glove
So why complicate it?
Let me be your guide when you eat my pussy out
'Cause I've had one or two, even a few
Yeah, more than you

It's Charli, baby
All the girls stare at me, drop lip
Dripping in harmony, like Fifth
Lay 'em down, feel 'em up
And they slide away, so easy
So easy, so easy, like, yeah

Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

They can't fake it (No no, no)
Drying off the seat when they getting up to leave (So wet)
So they getting noticed
I'm better if they blunt, I don't really wanna hunt
So why complicate it?
I call it respect when you givin' what you get
So, baby, spread your legs, I'll do the same, already cumming

All the girls stare at me, drop lip
Dripping in harmony, like Fifth
Lay 'em down, feel 'em up
And they slide away, so easy
So easy, so easy, like, yeah

Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
(For the night, yeah yeah)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
(What I want, what I want, what I want, uh)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

B is for balance, I for intelligence
T stands for tough, trouble, truly terrific
C for courage, H, bitch, holy
Rise high, pollenate, Aphrodite, right
Turn my touches into neon light
Chat it up, now, doggy, come suck my eight titties
I'm a free-headed goddess from the full moon land
Venus hit the bong, gon' sing it straight
We tougher now, we stand strong in the storm
We don't back down, we don't take shit no more
We don't back down, now we ahead of the game
It's a new day of bitches that no man can take, yeah

Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
(Yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night (Oh, yeah)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why
(I call it respect when you givin' what you get, so)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night (Like that)
Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But I tell 'em and they do what I like, why

Bitches, I don't trust 'em
But they give me what I want for the night
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

After teasing fans about it for a while recently, Charli has now finally dropped the new music video for ‘5 in the morning’, her first solo single release since last years Pop 2.  

The video takes place in an abandoned warehouse and sees Charli looking FIERCE – she goes IN over the explosive track, supported by some amazing visuals that get us even more hyped for the track. It’s actually so fire. 

Charli XCX in her new '5 In The Morning' Music Video / Credit: Charli XCX YouTube

On top of that, the video sees her sporting a variety of amazing sultry outfits, she honestly looks amazing and we can't take our eyes off of her. Together with her spitting fire bars the whole thing is unfairly H O T

You can check out the new vid below! WARNING - you're gonna need to go get yourself a glass of water to try and put out all this FIRE.

Charli XCX - 5 In The Morning [Official Video]

Charli tweeted to fans before the release saying that if enough fans retweeted her tweet she would drop the music video – which, of course, they promptly did in full force.

Recently the English singer was releasing 5 bits of content at 5 am every day over the course of 5 days. We got exclusive photos, remixes, stems for producers to remix and more!

If you need to catch up with the huge amount of new music released last week - you should catch our hot takes and give all the tunes a listen last Friday's New Music Round-up right HERE. 

