Charli XCX Drops New Banger 'Unlock It' With Kim Petras and Jay Park
Pop's 'Number 1 Angel' continues to push the pop boundaries with another dose of dream-rave perfection...
Charli XCX has unveiled the second sparkly-pop banger from her brand new mixtape and it's incredible.
The 'Boys' singer is dropping Pop 2 this Friday (December 15), her second mixtape of the year, and 'Unlock It' is further evidence that she is the future of pop music.
Assisted by Kim Petras and Jay Park, 'Unlock It' has the glistening synths of Number 1 Angel but is completely relentless at times in its production, transforming into a total Hi-NRG electro banger by the end.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio, Charli revealed that the collaboration came around after she met Kim Petras at a SOPHIE concert, while she got in the studio with Jay Park after he appeared in the star-studded 'Boys' video.
'Unlock It' is produced by A.G. Cook, who did a handful of songs on N1A, and PC Music's Life Sim, and definitely doubles down on PC Music's bubblegum-rave sound for one of the most euphoric bangers in XCX's discography so far.
Also, "If you want my love / Twerk to unlock it!" is one of the best lyrics of the year, without a doubt.
Charli has done no wrong since fully embracing electronic music with last year's Vroom Vroom EP, since positioning herself as one of the most forward-thinking pop-makers and pushing the boundaries with every release.
Number 1 Angel is one of the best releases of 2017 and it sounds like Pop 2 could potentially top it, with Carly Rae Jepsen, CupcakKe and many more featuring on it.
ICYMI, the first song 'Out Of My Head' featuring Tove Lo and ALMA dropped on Friday. We can't wait to hear the rest!
Words: Ross McNeilage
