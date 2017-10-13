Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue
The 'Boys' singer won the Attitude Music Award...
Charli XCX was honoured with the Music Award at the Attitude Awards in London last night.
The LGBT+ magazine awarded the singer-songwriter for 'constantly surprising with her music' and 'refusing to be pinned down by anyone.' Amen to that!
In addition to a glitzy award, Charli is also on one of the six special edition covers for their Awards issue - and she looks incredible.
Pop's ultimate cool party girl goes glam in a gorgeous black lace dress with her hair slicked back for a timeless chic look, and a blinged out choker for good measure.
"The Attitude Awards last night were so much fun and I nearly died when I met a spice girl (!!!!)," she said on Instagram, referring to the very exciting moment she met Sporty Spice, a.k.a Melanie C. Um, JEALOUS!
Charli is in good company for the Awards issue covers, with the forever-stunning Laverne Cox appearing as the recipient of the Inspiration Award.
Elsewhere, the jaw-droppingly dreamy Nyle DiMarco is pulling his best Britney-with-a-snake impression as Attitude's Man Of The Year. Whew! Man of the year, indeed.
The Awards issue is out now and you can find out the rest of the winners - including Kylie Minogue, Princess Diana and Moonlight (yes!) - here.
Congratulations to Charli, Laverne, Nyle and all of the other deserving winners!
Words: Ross McNeilage
