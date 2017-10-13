Charli XCX

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

The 'Boys' singer won the Attitude Music Award...

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 17:40

Charli XCX was honoured with the Music Award at the Attitude Awards in London last night.

The LGBT+ magazine awarded the singer-songwriter for 'constantly surprising with her music' and 'refusing to be pinned down by anyone.' Amen to that!

In addition to a glitzy award, Charli is also on one of the six special edition covers for their Awards issue - and she looks incredible.

View the lyrics
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys (XCX)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday
And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday
That one from work can come over on Monday night
I want 'em all
I want 'em all
And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but
I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up
Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back

I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse like
"I had to trash the hotel lobby"

But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

In every city I got ones with different ringtones
Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico
My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back

I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse
But I can't even lie, you got me

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah
Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)
Boys (boys), boys (boys)
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)
Boys, boys (oh)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
Writer(s): Emily Warren, Cass Lowe, Michael Pollack, Ari Leff, Jerker Hansson, Ingrid Andress Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Pop's ultimate cool party girl goes glam in a gorgeous black lace dress with her hair slicked back for a timeless chic look, and a blinged out choker for good measure.

"The Attitude Awards last night were so much fun and I nearly died when I met a spice girl (!!!!)," she said on Instagram, referring to the very exciting moment she met Sporty Spice, a.k.a Melanie C. Um, JEALOUS!

Charli is in good company for the Awards issue covers, with the forever-stunning Laverne Cox appearing as the recipient of the Inspiration Award.

Photographer: Zoe McConnell, for Attitude Magazine

Elsewhere, the jaw-droppingly dreamy Nyle DiMarco is pulling his best Britney-with-a-snake impression as Attitude's Man Of The Year. Whew! Man of the year, indeed.

The Awards issue is out now and you can find out the rest of the winners - including Kylie Minogue, Princess Diana and Moonlight (yes!) - here.

Congratulations to Charli, Laverne, Nyle and all of the other deserving winners!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CHARLI XCX AND MURA MASA'S '1 NIGHT' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You are something special, oh-woah
Twenty carats of lit gold
What we had was precious, oh-woah
But I had to let you go

We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl who wants
Serious affection, oh-woah
It doesn't belong in my world

It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go

Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?

Got that chain reaction, oh-woah
Didn't know what it was worth
Sixteen million mentions, oh-woah
Ain't picking up the whole damn earth, no no no

We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl, oh you
You are an exception, oh yeah
Yeah, you blew my mind, I wanna rewind

It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go

Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night
Do you wanna?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, do you wanna?
It was only was only night
Writer(s): Fredrik Berger, Alexander Crossan, Patrik Berger, Gian Piccioni, Charlotte Aitchison Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

Kehlani

Kehlani Brings The Sauce To Halloween In Red-Hot 'Touch' Video

It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

Whitney Houston

A New Whitney Houston Album 'I Wish You Love' Announced

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan Thinks Tinder Is 'Filthy' And We Feel All Sorts Of Conflicted

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Reintroduced Female Rap To Pop Culture'

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Unveils Incredible Transformation After Booking Herself In For Procedure

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates As She Returns To The Studio

Did You Miss This Potential Clue At The End Of Riverdale's Season 2 Premiere?

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor

More From Charli XCX

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

Charli XCX and Julia Michaels Reflect On Britney's Iconic 'Blackout' Album

Charli XCX

Boys (Live From MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Steve Aoki &amp; Charli XCX At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

All The Best Pics From MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2017!

Charli XCX Drops Two Amazing 'Boys' Remixes And We're Obsessed

Music

Charli XCX Takes Us On The International Set Of ‘Boys’ Video

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Performance Highlights

Charli XCX Performs At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Charli XCX

Boys (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Charli XCX Performs At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Charli XCX

I Love It (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Music

Charli XCX and Halsey Perform Spice Girls Classic 'Wannabe'

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Fans Are Going Crazy For Teen Mom UK Star Mia Boardman's Fluffy Primark Heels

Celebrity

12 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down The Flirty Advances Of Other Celebs

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor