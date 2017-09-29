Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

View the lyrics

You are something special, oh-woah

Twenty carats of lit gold

What we had was precious, oh-woah

But I had to let you go



We had a connection, oh-woah

But I'm not the type of girl who wants

Serious affection, oh-woah

It doesn't belong in my world



It was only was only night

But I wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

It was only was only night

But I wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go



Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go?

It was only one night

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night

But I wanna go

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night

But I wanna go

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?



Got that chain reaction, oh-woah

Didn't know what it was worth

Sixteen million mentions, oh-woah

Ain't picking up the whole damn earth, no no no



We had a connection, oh-woah

But I'm not the type of girl, oh you

You are an exception, oh yeah

Yeah, you blew my mind, I wanna rewind



It was only was only night

But I wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

It was only was only night

But I wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go back to where we were

I just wanna go



Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go?

It was only one night

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night

But I wanna go

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night

But I wanna go

Do you wanna go?

Do you wanna go back to where we were?



It was only was only night

Do you wanna?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, do you wanna?

It was only was only night

Writer(s): Fredrik Berger, Alexander Crossan, Patrik Berger, Gian Piccioni, Charlotte Aitchison Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com