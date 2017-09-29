Charli XCX

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

The 'Babygirl' singer brings the video to life for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:13

Charli XCX is taking her 1,000,000 crushes over to the States to promote the still-brilliant 'Boys'.

After performing the single during Paris Fashion Week shows, the singer visited Jimmy Fallon for a brilliant performance on The Tonight Show and she brought along a bunch of cute boys to semi-bring the star-studded video to life.

View the lyrics
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys (XCX)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday
And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday
That one from work can come over on Monday night
I want 'em all
I want 'em all
And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but
I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up
Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back

I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse like
"I had to trash the hotel lobby"

But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

In every city I got ones with different ringtones
Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico
My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back

I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse
But I can't even lie, you got me

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah
Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys

I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)
Boys (boys), boys (boys)
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)
Boys, boys (oh)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
Writer(s): Emily Warren, Cass Lowe, Michael Pollack, Ari Leff, Jerker Hansson, Ingrid Andress Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Pop's 'Number 1 Angel' sang the track dressed in the most fabulous black puffer jumpsuit with matching sunglasses, while the fiercely diverse group bopped around behind her wearing all white.

'Boys' caused a stir when it first dropped thanks to its amazing video, which reverses the male gaze and shows a pack of male celebs doing the weird things women are often made to do in music videos, from using power tools while half-naked or having pillow fights.

We love that Charli is keen on bringing the video to life with the performances, and the representation in the group of boys she's chosen is EVERYTHING!

Getty Images

Before the performance, Jimmy Fallon introduced Miss XCX by saying that 'Boys' leads her third album... which drops "next year".

Sad? Yeah, we are too, but Charli is a pop perfectionist and one of the best in the game so we know it'll be worth it whenever we get to hear it.

Now, about that 'Girls' remix...

Charli XCX: Boys

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CHARLI XCX AND MURA MASA'S '1 NIGHT' BELOW

View the lyrics
You are something special, oh-woah
Twenty carats of lit gold
What we had was precious, oh-woah
But I had to let you go

We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl who wants
Serious affection, oh-woah
It doesn't belong in my world

It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go

Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?

Got that chain reaction, oh-woah
Didn't know what it was worth
Sixteen million mentions, oh-woah
Ain't picking up the whole damn earth, no no no

We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl, oh you
You are an exception, oh yeah
Yeah, you blew my mind, I wanna rewind

It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go

Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?

It was only was only night
Do you wanna?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, do you wanna?
It was only was only night
Writer(s): Fredrik Berger, Alexander Crossan, Patrik Berger, Gian Piccioni, Charlotte Aitchison Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

The Nice Guys Is Getting A Female-Led TV Spin-Off

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Red Dead Redemption

It's Finally Here: Our First Glimpse At The Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Trailer

Miley Cyrus Talks 'Political' New Album, Says She Doesn't Know The New Taylor

11 Reasons Why Ex On The Beach's Alex Leslie Should Be Your New Life Coach

This GIF Of A Dog Swimming Underwater Is The Internet's New Favourite Meme

The New Riverdale Trailer Has Been Released And It's Seriously Dark

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

More From Charli XCX

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

Charli XCX and Julia Michaels Reflect On Britney's Iconic 'Blackout' Album

Charli XCX

Boys (Live From MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Charli XCX Caked Steve Aoki, Years & Years Fanboyed Over Ricky Martin & More At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

Steve Aoki &amp; Charli XCX At MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling

All The Best Pics From MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2017!

Charli XCX Drops Two Amazing 'Boys' Remixes And We're Obsessed

Music

Charli XCX Takes Us On The International Set Of ‘Boys’ Video

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Performance Highlights

Charli XCX Performs At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Charli XCX

Boys (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Charli XCX Performs At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017
Charli XCX

I Love It (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Music

Charli XCX and Halsey Perform Spice Girls Classic 'Wannabe'

Music

Here Are 10 Songs You Didn't Know Charli XCX Co-Wrote

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore