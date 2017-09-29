Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys
The 'Babygirl' singer brings the video to life for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
Charli XCX is taking her 1,000,000 crushes over to the States to promote the still-brilliant 'Boys'.
After performing the single during Paris Fashion Week shows, the singer visited Jimmy Fallon for a brilliant performance on The Tonight Show and she brought along a bunch of cute boys to semi-bring the star-studded video to life.
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys (XCX)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday
And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday
That one from work can come over on Monday night
I want 'em all
I want 'em all
And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but
I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up
Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back
I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse like
"I had to trash the hotel lobby"
But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
In every city I got ones with different ringtones
Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico
My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back
I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse
But I can't even lie, you got me
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah
Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)
Boys (boys), boys (boys)
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)
Boys, boys (oh)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
Pop's 'Number 1 Angel' sang the track dressed in the most fabulous black puffer jumpsuit with matching sunglasses, while the fiercely diverse group bopped around behind her wearing all white.
'Boys' caused a stir when it first dropped thanks to its amazing video, which reverses the male gaze and shows a pack of male celebs doing the weird things women are often made to do in music videos, from using power tools while half-naked or having pillow fights.
We love that Charli is keen on bringing the video to life with the performances, and the representation in the group of boys she's chosen is EVERYTHING!
Before the performance, Jimmy Fallon introduced Miss XCX by saying that 'Boys' leads her third album... which drops "next year".
Sad? Yeah, we are too, but Charli is a pop perfectionist and one of the best in the game so we know it'll be worth it whenever we get to hear it.
Now, about that 'Girls' remix...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Twenty carats of lit gold
What we had was precious, oh-woah
But I had to let you go
We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl who wants
Serious affection, oh-woah
It doesn't belong in my world
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
Got that chain reaction, oh-woah
Didn't know what it was worth
Sixteen million mentions, oh-woah
Ain't picking up the whole damn earth, no no no
We had a connection, oh-woah
But I'm not the type of girl, oh you
You are an exception, oh yeah
Yeah, you blew my mind, I wanna rewind
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
It was only was only night
But I wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go back to where we were
I just wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go?
It was only one night
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
But I wanna go
Do you wanna go?
Do you wanna go back to where we were?
It was only was only night
Do you wanna?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, do you wanna?
It was only was only night