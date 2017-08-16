Charli XCX

Charli XCX Takes Us On The International Set Of ‘Boys’ Video

From London to Coachella, the 'Babygirl' singer's video was months in the making...

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:50

By now, we’ve all watched Charli XCX’s latest video hundreds - maybe thousands - of times, right?

The star-studded, pink-washed visual for her ridiculously addictive single ‘Boys’ quickly caught the eyes of everyone because of one thing… boys. Pretty boys! In pink!

Getty Images

Pop’s ‘Number 1 Angel’ takes us onto the international set in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video that shows her directing the army of hot boys on what to do.

“Tom Grennan came down and did all my washing up, Oli Sykes came down and was just really fit basically, [and] The Vamps came down and made the floor really sticky with this cake fight.”

Her nonchalance and party girl ways makes Charli one of the most effortlessly cool people in music but here we see how funny she really, especially as she acts out Eric Prydz’s iconic ’Satisfaction’ video with a pink drill. Amazing.

Getty Images

Part of the video was filmed on day two of Coachella, which is just every kind of #goal possible, and shows that she even performed a set with CupcakKe in the middle of filming. I mean, who else?

From Wiz Khalifa to Cameron Dallas to Joe Jonas to Stormzy, we will never know how Charli got every male of significance to appear in one three minute video, but we’re glad she did.

Our favourite part? Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’ playing in the background while The Vamps throw cake in each other’s faces.

Charli XCX - Boys [Behind The Scenes]

By Ross McNeilage

