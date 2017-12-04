Charli XCX Teases Potential All-Star Mixtape with Tove Lo and More on Twitter

It's no secret that Charli XCX is one of the best writers in pop. From Icona Pop's breakthrough hit 'I Love It' to Selena Gomez's torch song 'Same Old Love' and her own material, she's been behind some of the biggest singles of the past few years.

So the prospect of an all-star Charli XCX mixtape is tantalising to say the least. And it may be happening.

View the lyrics I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys (XCX)

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday

And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday

That one from work can come over on Monday night

I want 'em all

I want 'em all

And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but

I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up

Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at

Didn't hit 'em back



I'm sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse like

"I had to trash the hotel lobby"



But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



In every city I got ones with different ringtones

Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico

My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at

Didn't hit 'em back



I'm sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse

But I can't even lie, you got me



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah

Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)

Boys (boys), boys (boys)

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)

Boys, boys (oh)

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys Writer(s): Emily Warren, Cass Lowe, Michael Pollack, Ari Leff, Jerker Hansson, Ingrid Andress Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. WE COULD BE RECEIVING A NEW CHARLI XCX MASTERPIECE IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.

Rumours kicked into full swing when Charli took to Twitter last night to tease the potential new project.

"imagine if i did another mixtape with [Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Alma, Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Caroline Polachek, Jay Park, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash, Mø and A. G. Cook" wrote the 'Fancy' star.

She then added "that would be pretty cool right..??" Yes. It would be extremely cool Charli!

So far this year Charli has released one critically acclaimed mixtape, Number 1 Angel, that stars Starrah, RAYE, MØ, Uffie, Abra and Cupcakke. She has also released 'Boys' as the second single from her highly anticipated third studio album.

Both are amazing so the prospect of even more new Charli XCX music is super exciting.

charli xcx’s 4th mixtape — slated for release this month — featuring prod from sophie, ag cook, easyfun, lil data, n life sim pic.twitter.com/oL9kUrwSq0 — PC MUSIC UPDATES (@pcmusicupdates) December 4, 2017

A potential tracklist for the mixtape has now leaked and it looks sublime.

OMG. Please let this be real. This would be the perfect Christmas gift.

Words: Sam Prance

