Charli XCX Teases Potential All-Star Mixtape with Tove Lo and More on Twitter
This could be amazing...
It's no secret that Charli XCX is one of the best writers in pop. From Icona Pop's breakthrough hit 'I Love It' to Selena Gomez's torch song 'Same Old Love' and her own material, she's been behind some of the biggest singles of the past few years.
So the prospect of an all-star Charli XCX mixtape is tantalising to say the least. And it may be happening.
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys (XCX)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday
And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday
That one from work can come over on Monday night
I want 'em all
I want 'em all
And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but
I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up
Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back
I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse like
"I had to trash the hotel lobby"
But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
In every city I got ones with different ringtones
Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico
My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at
Didn't hit 'em back
I'm sorry that I missed your party
I wish I had a better excuse
But I can't even lie, you got me
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted
Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)
Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah
Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys
Boys, boys
I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)
Boys (boys), boys (boys)
I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)
Boys, boys (oh)
Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys
YES. WE COULD BE RECEIVING A NEW CHARLI XCX MASTERPIECE IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.
Rumours kicked into full swing when Charli took to Twitter last night to tease the potential new project.
"imagine if i did another mixtape with [Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Alma, Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Caroline Polachek, Jay Park, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash, Mø and A. G. Cook" wrote the 'Fancy' star.
She then added "that would be pretty cool right..??" Yes. It would be extremely cool Charli!
So far this year Charli has released one critically acclaimed mixtape, Number 1 Angel, that stars Starrah, RAYE, MØ, Uffie, Abra and Cupcakke. She has also released 'Boys' as the second single from her highly anticipated third studio album.
Both are amazing so the prospect of even more new Charli XCX music is super exciting.
A potential tracklist for the mixtape has now leaked and it looks sublime.
OMG. Please let this be real. This would be the perfect Christmas gift.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.