Charli XCX

Charli XCX Teases Potential All-Star Mixtape with Tove Lo and More on Twitter

This could be amazing...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 16:40

It's no secret that Charli XCX is one of the best writers in pop. From Icona Pop's breakthrough hit 'I Love It' to Selena Gomez's torch song 'Same Old Love' and her own material, she's been behind some of the biggest singles of the past few years.

So the prospect of an all-star Charli XCX mixtape is tantalising to say the least. And it may be happening.

YES. WE COULD BE RECEIVING A NEW CHARLI XCX MASTERPIECE IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.

Rumours kicked into full swing when Charli took to Twitter last night to tease the potential new project.

"imagine if i did another mixtape with [Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Alma, Cupcakke, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Caroline Polachek, Jay Park, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash, Mø and A. G. Cook" wrote the 'Fancy' star.

She then added "that would be pretty cool right..??" Yes. It would be extremely cool Charli!

So far this year Charli has released one critically acclaimed mixtape, Number 1 Angel, that stars Starrah, RAYE, MØ, Uffie, Abra and Cupcakke. She has also released 'Boys' as the second single from her highly anticipated third studio album.

Both are amazing so the prospect of even more new Charli XCX music is super exciting.

A potential tracklist for the mixtape has now leaked and it looks sublime.

OMG. Please let this be real. This would be the perfect Christmas gift.

Words: Sam Prance

