Here Are 10 Songs You Didn't Know Charli XCX Co-Wrote

It’s Charli XCX’s birthday! To celebrate the ‘After the Afterparty’ star’s 25th, we’ve decided to honour her penmanship and revisit some hits she’s helped write.

While Charli is an A+ pop star (and only just getting started), she had her first number one single in the UK before she even released her debut album because of the songs she gave away to other artists.

Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’ was Charli’s first major hit as it stormed to the top of the UK charts when it was released in 2012. After that, Charli became the most in-demand songwriter in pop and went to write bigger and better hits, some of which are so good that she’s decided to feature on them or just keep entirely to herself.

Who can blame her? We’d want to sing our own songs if they were this good!

From Selena Gomez’s ‘Same Old Love’ to Iggy Azalea’s massive hit ‘Fancy’, let’s find out what earworms Charli is responsible for…

A List Of Songs Co-Written By Charli XCX YouTube 1 of 10

YouTube 2 of 10

Getty Images 3 of 10

Getty Images 4 of 10

YouTube 5 of 10

YouTube 6 of 10

Getty Images 7 of 10

YouTube 8 of 10

Getty Images 9 of 10

YouTube 10 of 10



















WATCH CHARLI XCX AND MURA MASA'S '1 NIGHT' BELOW