Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

What do Cameron Dallas, Tinie Tempah, Conor Franta, Wiz Khalifa and Joe Jonas all have in common?

They're ALL in Charli XCX's new music video for her single 'Boys'!

YES. Charli XCX is officially back and she's got a brand new star-studded music video to prove it. After the release of her critically acclaimed mixtape Number 1 Angel in March, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is ready to promote her third album.

'Boys' is the second single from the project after the popstar released 'After the Afterparty' at the end of last year.

Charli debuted 'Boys' on Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World show yesterday and then uploaded its music video onto YouTube right afterwards and we're still not over it. Seriously we think that this might be the music video of the year.

The song is a beautiful PC music pop track about Charli being unable to think about anything but boys.

And the video features some of Charli's friends and favourite male celebrities acting out her fantasies.

Cameron Dallas stars topless, weilding a chainsaw. Charlie Puth washes a car. Khalid, Tinie Tempah AND Diplo all cuddle puppies. Joe Jonas smoulders while eating pancakes. Tom Daley showers fully clothed. Riz Ahmed hugs a pink fluffy teddy bear. Joey Bada$$ rides a bike. Stormzy eats cereal. Dan Smith from Bastille eats sweets. will.i.am dances with disco balls. Jack Antonoff does weights. Tristan & James from The Vamps eat cupcakes. And that's just a few of the boys who feature.

Charli explained on Annie Mac's show that 'they're basically doing all the sexy things that girls usually do in videos' and that she wanted to "flip the male gaze on its head". What a feminist queen. The clip is also directed by Charli herself.

Charli is hitting the stage at MTV Crashes Plymouth today and we hope to hear 'Boys' there.

Now please excuse us while we watch the video again... and again... and again...

