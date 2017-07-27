Charli XCX

Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Charlie Puth, MNEK and Riz Ahmed also feature...

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:44

What do Cameron Dallas, Tinie Tempah, Conor Franta, Wiz Khalifa and Joe Jonas all have in common?

They're ALL in Charli XCX's new music video for her single 'Boys'!

YES. Charli XCX is officially back and she's got a brand new star-studded music video to prove it. After the release of her critically acclaimed mixtape Number 1 Angel in March, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is ready to promote her third album.

'Boys' is the second single from the project after the popstar released 'After the Afterparty' at the end of last year.

Charli debuted 'Boys' on Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World show yesterday and then uploaded its music video onto YouTube right afterwards and we're still not over it. Seriously we think that this might be the music video of the year.

Charli XCX - Boys [Official Video]

The song is a beautiful PC music pop track about Charli being unable to think about anything but boys.

And the video features some of Charli's friends and favourite male celebrities acting out her fantasies.

Cameron Dallas stars topless, weilding a chainsaw. Charlie Puth washes a car. Khalid, Tinie Tempah AND Diplo all cuddle puppies. Joe Jonas smoulders while eating pancakes. Tom Daley showers fully clothed. Riz Ahmed hugs a pink fluffy teddy bear. Joey Bada$$ rides a bike. Stormzy eats cereal. Dan Smith from Bastille eats sweets.  will.i.am dances with disco balls. Jack Antonoff does weights. Tristan & James from The Vamps eat cupcakes. And that's just a few of the boys who feature.

[Getty]

Charli explained on Annie Mac's show that 'they're basically doing all the sexy things that girls usually do in videos' and that she wanted to "flip the male gaze on its head". What a feminist queen. The clip is also directed by Charli herself.

Charli is hitting the stage at MTV Crashes Plymouth today and we hope to hear 'Boys' there.

Now please excuse us while we watch the video again... and again... and again...

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CHARLI'S 'DOING IT' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith welcome a baby girl together.

Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name

Oh look, here&#039;s a nice pic of Robert Pattinson for your eyeballs to enjoy.

Robert Pattinson Got Expelled From School For Selling Porn Mags

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx and More All Receive 2017 Mercury Prize Nominations

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in brand new Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

Ferne McCann Goes Make-Up Free As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Justin Bieber was involved in a traffic accident after attending a church service.

Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

Charlotte Crosby Shares Footage Of Sleeping Stephen Bear On Dubai Break

Donald Trump transgender ban military laverne cox

Laverne Cox, Caitlyn Jenner Lead Celeb Outrage At Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs

Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

Selena Gomez Releases Her 'Fetish' Video and It's Amazing

14 Celebs Who Have Totally Trolled Other Celebrities On Social Media

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’

GIF about friendship

In Defense of the Internet Friend

More From Charli XCX

Music

Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Celebrity

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX & Duke Dumont Just Joined The MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Line Up!

Charli XCX, Years & Years, The Vaccines Confirmed For MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling!

Mura Masa

1 Night (Ft. Charli XCX)

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Warm Up Playlist

2017 NME Awards
Music

Celebs Tell Us Their Villain Of The Year On The 2017 NME Red Carpet

This Week’s New Music Round Up: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Big Sean, Stormzy & More

Music

What You Missed In Music: Ed Sheeran Built A Pub, Charli XCX Releases A Crazy New Single & More

Albums released in 2017

Albums Due For Release In 2017 (And The Ones We're Hoping For)

This Is Your Chance To Ask Charli XCX ANYTHING!

Charli XCX

After The Afterparty (Ft. Lil Yachty)

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Love Island's Muggy Mike Goes Full On Savage While Trolling Montana Brown's Instagram Live

Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Dared To Date A Civilian

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She And Stephen Bear "Hated" Celebs Go Dating

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle