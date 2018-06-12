The 5 Days of Charli XCXmas

Charli XCX has been ramping up to have a very promising year indeed. She’s shown no signs of slowing down since her latest album release Pop 2 in December, promising “i am going to release a lot of music this year. and a lot of videos. You’re gonna be so f***ing sick of me.” and it looks like she’s staying true to her word.

She’s kept her word, most recently featuring in Rita Ora’s new song ‘Girls’ alongside Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, which just got a fantastic new music video featuring the whole squad.

THE NEW ‘GIRLS’ MUSIC VIDEO IS SOMETHING ELSE (SEE: HOLOGRAPHIC CARDI B) – CHECK IT OUT BELOW:



View the lyrics Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah

How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna

We just know, we just know

I ain't one sided, I'm open minded

I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it

You should know, eh

You should know, ay



All summer, we been in the 'Bu

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush lovin'

And last night, yeah, we got with the dude

I saw him, he was looking at you

So I said "Hey", kush lovin'



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then

I laid with her all night (all night)

Her all night, yeah

I'm the hunter and she's the prey, yeah

I'm the thriller and the killer and the saviour

Up all night, we up all night, yeah



All summer, we been in the 'Bu

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush lovin'



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

Oh, we can go up

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah



Rita, look, Cardi

Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name

It tastes good, just rolling off your tongue, right?

I put this Mac on your lips, so pucker up

And we ain't never heard of you

'Cause you ain't done enough

And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)

I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)

Seven figure, never need a nigga

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight I don't want a dog, I want a kitten

I might French a girl from Great Britain



Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)

She likes, she likes, aha

She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)

She getting down with me, yeah

She getting down with me, yeah



Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls Writer(s): ALI TAMPOSI, ANDREW WATT, BRIAN LEE, RITA ORA, JONATHAN COFFER, BRIAN D LEE, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, BEN BILLIONS, KLEONARD, JORDAN THORPE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The English singer-songwriter announced that she’s doing 5 releases at 5am each day for 5 days. That’s 5am PST, so for the UK fans you can catch each new release at 1pm, and we’ll be keeping you up to date right here so make sure to check back!

ANGELS!! 5AM IS #THEMAGICHOUR!! FOR 5 DAYS IN A ROW AT 5AM PST I’M GONNA BE DROPPING EXCLUSIVE MUSIC/REMIXES/FUN STUFF FOR YOU GUYS 💕 5AM PST 1PM UK 8AM NY💕 WATCH OUT 💕 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 11, 2018

In fact, if we rewind a second, she’s already given us plenty to keep our ears entertained this year - in May she debuted her first solo song since Pop 2 called ‘5 in the morning’. This new track just goes to show how she’s kept working hard since her last release – giving us something totally new in the form of a heavy trap banger, not only in the production but also in her singing which takes on a triplet heavy hip-hop flow.

Credit: Getty Images

And she didn’t stop there – just the other day she made a reappearance in Tove Lo’s new song and accompanying hilarious music video ‘Bitches’, which also features Icona Pop, Elliphant and ALMA.

Now, she’s giving us MORE. Each day we get a new treat, and many fans are hoping that she'll drop her unreleased teased track 'No Angel', which is potentially from her next album, on one of the days. We’ll be updating this with every new release so make sure to come back each day!

Check out each day of (what we’re calling) the 5 Days of Charli XCXmas below:



DAY 1

SURPRISE! Today, she kicked off the 5 days of treats by giving fans a chance to win tickets to either her upcoming London or Paris shows. To win you have to reply to her tweet with your best 5am party story, and some of them already up are WILD. As of yet she hasn’t given all the tickets away so you still have a chance to get one for yourself!

Here’s some of our top picks so far:

I was partying with my friends and I was black out drunk so I got in an Uber and he started playing your music. That’s how I met my boyfriend! — • 𝑮𝑬𝑶𝑭𝑭 • (@NigelsHole) June 11, 2018

Charli XCX spreading the love

Ok duhhhhhh u get tickets for Paris! I’m dming u now!!!! — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 11, 2018

This ones a winner already!

had class at 8am but kept drunk-dancing to the spice girls w my friends, which led to us deciding that breaking in the school building at 6 was an option worth considering not to miss class. ended up in custody + partying w the same cops that arrested us 2 weeks after that(???) — hugo (@gouzi_gouzi) June 11, 2018

Spicy turnaround tbh.

L O N D O N : persuading a dj in central to play wuthering heights, to then having to persuade the bouncer to not kick me out of said place for being too drunk, because I didn’t want to miss dancing to kb. it’s safe to say, the bouncer let me have my moment. #THEMAGICHOUR — charlie xcx ✌🏻 (@charlieareyno) June 11, 2018

"It's meeee I'm Cathyyyyy"

I was celebrating my 21st in LA and after too much champagne I snuck into a VIP party for a Norwegian vodka launch by saying i'm an ambassador from Norway and it was all ok till 5am when tequila shots were brought out and they asked me to count down from 3 in Norwegian — 𝖓 (@frangilana) June 11, 2018

3....2....1......

DAY 2

On the second day of Charli XCXmas our true love gave to us…

💿 #THEMAGICHOUR DROP 2. 5 IN THE MORNING FILES. REMIX THEM. MAKE SOMETHING COOL. CUT THEM UP. DO WHATEVER YOU WANT ANGELS 💿 https://t.co/Q9xi06CLQI — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 12, 2018

Today, Charli posted a download link to the project files for her track '5 in the Morning', asking fans to remix them, cut them up or just generally "MAKE SOMETHING COOL". It comes as separate drums, synths and vocal tracks which you're free to use as you please. This one is AMAZING for any aspiring artists themselves - and it's so amazing for an artist as big as Charli to do for her fans.

If you wanna give it a go, or maybe just set your alarm sound to the vocal track of the song, you can find the files linked in her tweet above!

Day 3

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 13th June.

Day 4

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 14th June.

Day 5

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 15th June.

Need more Charli XCX in your life while we wait for the other releases? Well you’re in luck because you can check out Tove Lo’s hilarious new music video for ‘Bitches’ featuring Charli XCX, as well as Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma RIGHT HERE!

Words by Alex Beach