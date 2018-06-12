The 5 Days of Charli XCXmas

Charli XCX

Charli XCX dropping new music, remixes and other surprises over 5 days!

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Charli XCX has been ramping up to have a very promising year indeed. She’s shown no signs of slowing down since her latest album release Pop 2 in December, promising “i am going to release a lot of music this year. and a lot of videos. You’re gonna be so f***ing sick of me.” and it looks like she’s staying true to her word.

She’s kept her word, most recently featuring in Rita Ora’s new song ‘Girls’ alongside Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, which just got a fantastic new music video featuring the whole squad.

THE NEW ‘GIRLS’ MUSIC VIDEO IS SOMETHING ELSE (SEE: HOLOGRAPHIC CARDI B) – CHECK IT OUT BELOW:

Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah
How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna
We just know, we just know
I ain't one sided, I'm open minded
I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it
You should know, eh
You should know, ay

All summer, we been in the 'Bu
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush lovin'
And last night, yeah, we got with the dude
I saw him, he was looking at you
So I said "Hey", kush lovin'

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

You know I tamed it, and then I named it
I put the lion in the cage and then
I laid with her all night (all night)
Her all night, yeah
I'm the hunter and she's the prey, yeah
I'm the thriller and the killer and the saviour
Up all night, we up all night, yeah

All summer, we been in the 'Bu
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush lovin'

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
Oh, we can go up
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah

Rita, look, Cardi
Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)
Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)
I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name
It tastes good, just rolling off your tongue, right?
I put this Mac on your lips, so pucker up
And we ain't never heard of you
'Cause you ain't done enough
And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)
I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)
Seven figure, never need a nigga
I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor
Tonight I don't want a dog, I want a kitten
I might French a girl from Great Britain

Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)
She likes, she likes, aha
She getting down with me, yeah (yeah)
She getting down with me, yeah
She getting down with me, yeah

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
Writer(s): ALI TAMPOSI, ANDREW WATT, BRIAN LEE, RITA ORA, JONATHAN COFFER, BRIAN D LEE, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, BEN BILLIONS, KLEONARD, JORDAN THORPE

The English singer-songwriter announced that she’s doing 5 releases at 5am each day for 5 days. That’s 5am PST, so for the UK fans you can catch each new release at 1pm, and we’ll be keeping you up to date right here so make sure to check back!

In fact, if we rewind a second, she’s already given us plenty to keep our ears entertained this year - in May she debuted her first solo song since Pop 2 called ‘5 in the morning’. This new track just goes to show how she’s kept working hard since her last release – giving us something totally new in the form of a heavy trap banger, not only in the production but also in her singing which takes on a triplet heavy hip-hop flow. 

Credit: Getty Images

And she didn’t stop there – just the other day she made a reappearance in Tove Lo’s new song and accompanying hilarious music video ‘Bitches’, which also features Icona Pop, Elliphant and ALMA.

Now, she’s giving us MORE. Each day we get a new treat, and many fans are hoping that she'll drop her unreleased teased track 'No Angel', which is potentially from her next album, on one of the days. We’ll be updating this with every new release so make sure to come back each day!

Check out each day of (what we’re calling) the 5 Days of Charli XCXmas below:


DAY 1

SURPRISE! Today, she kicked off the 5 days of treats by giving fans a chance to win tickets to either her upcoming London or Paris shows. To win you have to reply to her tweet with your best 5am party story, and some of them already up are WILD. As of yet she hasn’t given all the tickets away so you still have a chance to get one for yourself!

Here’s some of our top picks so far:

Charli XCX spreading the love

 

This ones a winner already!

 

Spicy turnaround tbh.

 

"It's meeee I'm Cathyyyyy"

 

3....2....1......

DAY 2 

On the second day of Charli XCXmas our true love gave to us…

Today, Charli posted a download link to the project files for her track '5 in the Morning', asking fans to remix them, cut them up or just generally "MAKE SOMETHING COOL".  It comes as separate drums, synths and vocal tracks which you're free to use as you please. This one is AMAZING for any aspiring artists themselves - and it's so amazing for an artist as big as Charli to do for her fans.

If you wanna give it a go, or maybe just set your alarm sound to the vocal track of the song, you can find the files linked in her tweet above!

Day 3 

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 13th June.

Day 4

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 14th June.

Day 5

??? - Find out at 1PM UK time on the 15th June.

 

Need more Charli XCX in your life while we wait for the other releases? Well you’re in luck because you can check out Tove Lo’s hilarious new music video for ‘Bitches’ featuring Charli XCX, as well as Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma RIGHT HERE!

 

Words by Alex Beach

