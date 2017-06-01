Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

The ongoing saga between Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne might've resulted in him calling her out in diss track 'Attention' (it's still up for debate tbh) but it looks like he might be leaving all that drama in the past to move on with actual Lea Michele.

The former Glee star was spotted on what looks suspiciously like a date with Charlie after the pair stepped out for dinner at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood, California looking pretty coupley.

Well, they were walking into the venue together, which is apparently enough to raise questions. Obv.

Getty

While they *might* have been discussing an upcoming music collobaration or a secret project they're keeping under wraps, fans have put two and two together and decided there's a potential romantic undercurrent to their meeting.

To add more evidence to the fact they could be dating, both Lea and Charlie began following each other on social-media recently and both are (as far as we know) romantically unattached to anyone else. Hmm.

Getty

All we can say is that if this *is* a real thing, we're 100% behind it.

