Charlie Puth

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 10:24

The ongoing saga between Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne might've resulted in him calling her out in diss track 'Attention' (it's still up for debate tbh) but it looks like he might be leaving all that drama in the past to move on with actual Lea Michele.

The former Glee star was spotted on what looks suspiciously like a date with Charlie after the pair stepped out for dinner at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood, California looking pretty coupley.

Well, they were walking into the venue together, which is apparently enough to raise questions. Obv.

Getty
While they *might* have been discussing an upcoming music collobaration or a secret project they're keeping under wraps, fans have put two and two together and decided there's a potential romantic undercurrent to their meeting.

To add more evidence to the fact they could be dating, both Lea and Charlie began following each other on social-media recently and both are (as far as we know) romantically unattached to anyone else. Hmm.

Getty
All we can say is that if this *is* a real thing, we're 100% behind it.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

 

Latest News

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

More From Charlie Puth

Celebrity

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Charlie Puth

Attention

Music

Your Must-Hear New Music Round Up Ft. Dua Lipa & Miguel, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd, Sigrid & More

Charlie Puth

Dangerously

Celebrity

Are Charlie Puth's Latest Cryptic Love Tweets About Selena Gomez?

Music

Charlie Puth Tells Us His Embarrassing Harry Styles Story

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth Tells Us About His Harry Styles Fanboy Moment

Music

Charlie Puth Praises Selena Gomez's Time Off: "It's Important To Feel Like A Human Again"

Celebrity

Bella Thorne Claps Back At Charlie Puth Over Claims She 'Cheated' On Tyler Posey

Celebrity

Does This Mean Bella Thorne And Charlie Puth Are Now Dating?

Music

Charlie Puth Fans! We Need Your Help!

11 Of Charlie Puth’s Most Heart-Melting Music Video Moments

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

TV Shows

Who Is Max Morley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star