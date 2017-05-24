Charlie's Angels

Janelle Monae Lined Up To Star In New 'Charlie's Angels' Movie

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:11

Good news for fans of ass-kicking heroines this morning, with Sony pushing forward with Elizabeth Banks’ revival of Charlie’s Angels. According to reports, the new film will land in summer 2019, with the studio targeting a June 7 release date.

Getty Images
Having made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, Banks will be behind the camera for the new film, which recently signed up Narcos writers Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro to give the script a once-over. Details are sketchy at this stage, but given Banks’ track record, we can probably expect a LOLzy spin on the classic action franchise.

Getty Images
No stars have officially been cast just yet, but rumour has it that singer-turned-actress Janelle Monae is top of Sony’s wish-list. It’s been a big year for her, with eye-catching parts in Moonlight and Hidden Figures, but this would be her most high-profile role to date if it comes off.

All we need now is Beyonce to do the soundtrack again, and we’re golden… Angels, assemble!

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85

