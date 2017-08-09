Charlize Theron

Here's Your First Look At Charlize Theron's New Netflix Show, Mindhunter

It's directed by Gone Girl's David Fincher.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 15:52

You’re probably fully hooked on Ozark right now, but the next Netflix mega-hit is just around the corner, with the release of the first trailer for crime thriller Mindhunter. And from the looks of it, it’s going to be creepy AF…

Getty Images

Directed by Gone Girl’s David Fincher and produced by Charlize Theron, the new show follows a pair of ‘70s FBI agents trying to get inside the heads of America’s emerging breed of serial killers. “How do we get ahead of crazy, if we don’t know how crazy thinks?” asks one of them, after a particularly grisly crime. Good question, friend…

Check out the new trailer, below…

MINDHUNTER | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Yep, looks like there’s going to be a fair bit of tension, doesn’t there? And given that Fincher was the guy responsible for Se7en and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, we’d expect a good bit of blood as well…

Co-starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, Mindhunter will arrive on Netflix on 13 October 2017.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

These Are The Scariest Movies Of All Time, Ever

  • Oujia (2014)
    Universal Pictures
    1 of 78
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
    New Line Cinema
    2 of 78
  • Excision (2012)
    Anchor Bay Films
    3 of 78
  • The Shining (1980)
    Warner Bros
    4 of 78
  • The Strangers (2008)
    Rogue Pictures
    5 of 78
  • The House At The End Of The Street (2012)
    Relativity Media
    6 of 78
  • The Exorcist (2000)
    Warner Bros
    7 of 78
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
    Paramount Pictures
    8 of 78
  • Tusk (2014)
    A24 Films
    9 of 78
  • The Killing Room (2009)
    Content Film
    10 of 78
  • The Mist (2007)
    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
    11 of 78
  • The Descent (2005)
    Pathe
    12 of 78
  • Creep (2004)
    Pathe
    13 of 78
  • Signs (2002)
    Buena Vista Pictures
    14 of 78
  • Contracted (2013)
    IFC Films
    15 of 78
  • 28 Days Later (2002)
    Fox Searchlight
    16 of 78
  • Snow White And The Seven Dwarves (1937)
    Walt Disney Productions
    17 of 78
  • The Woman In Black (2012)
    Momentum Pictures
    18 of 78
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)
    Artisan Entertainment
    19 of 78
  • Halloween H20 (1998)
    Buena Vista Pictures
    20 of 78
  • Dread (2009)
    Matador Pictures
    21 of 78
  • Hellraiser (1987)
    New World Pictures
    22 of 78
  • The Ring (2002)
    Dreamworks Pictures
    23 of 78
  • Carrie (2013)
    United Artist
    24 of 78
  • Cub (2014)
    Kinepolis
    25 of 78
  • Life After Beth (2014)
    A24 Films
    26 of 78
  • It Follows (2014)
    Dimension Films
    27 of 78
  • Scream (1996)
    Dimension Films
    28 of 78
  • Troll 2 (1990)
    Epic Productions
    29 of 78
  • Scream 4 (2011)
    Dimension Films
    30 of 78
  • Trick R Treat (2007)
    Warner Bros
    31 of 78
  • Unfriended (2014)
    Universal Pictures
    32 of 78
  • The Taking Of Deborah Logan (2014)
    Eagle Films
    33 of 78
  • American Mary (2012)
    Industry Works Pictures
    34 of 78
  • The House Of The Devil (2009)
    MPI Media Group
    35 of 78
  • Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
    Orion Pictures
    36 of 78
  • The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
    Orion Pictures
    37 of 78
  • You're Next (2011)
    Lions Gate Films
    38 of 78
  • Sinister (2012)
    Summit Entertainment
    39 of 78
  • Oculus (2013)
    Optimum Releasing
    40 of 78
  • Mama (2013)
    Universal Pictures
    41 of 78
  • Evil Dead (2013)
    New Line Cinema
    42 of 78
  • Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
    New Line Cinema
    43 of 78
  • Dead Snow (2009)
    Euforia Film
    44 of 78
  • Rec (2007)
    Filmmax International
    45 of 78
  • Curse Of Chucky (2013)
    Universal Pictures
    46 of 78
  • Silent House (2011)
    Universal Pictures
    47 of 78
  • The Thing (2011)
    Universal Pictures
    48 of 78
  • I Saw The Devil (2010)
    Showbox
    49 of 78
  • Mulholland Drive (2001)
    Universal Pictures
    50 of 78
  • Eden Lake (2008)
    Optimum Releasing
    51 of 78
  • Cape Fear (1991)
    Universal Pictures
    52 of 78
  • Insidious (2011)
    Film District USA
    53 of 78
  • The Babadook (2014)
    Entertainment One Films
    54 of 78
  • The Pact (2012)
    Entertainment One Films
    55 of 78
  • V/H/S (2012)
    Magnet Releasing
    56 of 78
  • Let The Right One In (2009)
    Magnet Releasing
    57 of 78
  • Knock Knock (2015)
    Lions Gate Films
    58 of 78
  • Poltergeist (2015)
    20th Century Fox
    59 of 78
  • Predator (1987)
    20th Century Fox
    60 of 78
  • Grave Encounters (2011)
    Tribeca Film Festival
    61 of 78
  • The Omen (2006)
    20th Century Fox
    62 of 78
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
    Warner Bros
    63 of 78
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
    United Artists
    64 of 78
  • The Purge (2013)
    Universal Pictures
    65 of 78
  • Rec 2 (2009)
    Magnolia Pictures
    66 of 78
  • Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
    Paramount Pictures
    67 of 78
  • The Possession (2012)
    Lions Gate Films
    68 of 78
  • The Last Exorcism (2010)
    Lions Gate Films
    69 of 78
  • The Bay (2012)
    Lions Gate Films
    70 of 78
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
    Lions Gate Films
    71 of 78
  • Cabin In The Woods (2012)
    Lionsgate
    72 of 78
  • The Grudge (2004)
    Lions Gate Films
    73 of 78
  • Saw (2004)
    Lions Gate Films
    74 of 78
  • American Psycho (2000)
    Lions Gate Films
    75 of 78
  • Exists (2014)
    Lions Gate Films
    76 of 78
  • The Conjuring (2013)
    Warner Bros
    77 of 78
  • Annabelle (2014)
    Warner Bros
    78 of 78

Latest News

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Lead The Celebs Confirmed To Join Channel 5's Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

Your Live Ranking of Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony's Singles

Selena Gomez Is Coming Under Fire for Choosing to Star in Woody Allen's Next Film

Annabelle: Creation

This Exclusive New Look At 'Annabelle: Creation' Will CREEP YOU OUT

This Is How You Can Go On A Double Date With Love Island's Chris And Olivia

Dua Lipa Celebrates 'New Rules' Reaching 80 Million Views

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Charlize Theron

Here's Your First Look At Charlize Theron's New Netflix Show, Mindhunter

Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Lying About Her Age In Latest Throwback Snap

Kylie Jenner Admits She's Jealous Of Sister Kendall And Their Supermodel Pals

In Defence Of Instagram

Kesha Performs On GMA: "This Record Has Quite Literally Saved My Life"

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Brutally Rips Into Sarah Harding: "You Little F**king Sl*g"

It 2017

The Latest Clip From 'It' Will Give You Nightmares

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Apparently Has Threesome With Two Reality Stars As Ex Chyna Is Left 'Seething With Jealousy'

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Breaks Down After Claiming She's Been Excluded From The Group

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

You Won't Believe How Easily Players Are Taking Down Pokémon Go’s Newest Legendary Pokemon

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Marissa Jade Reckons Jemma Lucy Would ‘Get Buried Somewhere’ If She Was A Mob Wife

More From Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

Here's Your First Look At Charlize Theron's New Netflix Show, Mindhunter

Art Parkinson in Kubo And The Two Strings
Matthew McConaughey

MTV Movie Spotlight: ‘Kubo and the Two Strings'

Our Favourite Famous Feminists

Nooooo! Charlize Theron 'Calls Off Sean Penn Engagement'

Watch Tom Hardy Turn Badass In The New 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Trailer!

Wedding Bells For Sean Penn And Charlize Theron?

Tom Hardy's World Is Fire And Blood In BONKERS Mad Max Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio Named UN Messenger Of Peace

10 Hottest Assassins Ever To Grace Our Screens

Charlize Theron Sparks Sean Penn Engagement Rumours

Charlize Theron Forgets To Pay Pinkberry Bill, Later Returns With $100 Tip

Music

Charlize Theron: A Million Ways To Die In The West “A Good Party To Be Invited To”

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Cheekily Points Out That Love Island’s Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay Copied Geordie Shore's Rap Banter

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Brutally Rips Into Sarah Harding: "You Little F**king Sl*g"

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Flaunts Blonde Hair And Shapely Bum In Incredible Belfie As Fans Spot Something Pretty Awkward

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Marissa Jade Reckons Jemma Lucy Would ‘Get Buried Somewhere’ If She Was A Mob Wife

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach