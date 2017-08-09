Here's Your First Look At Charlize Theron's New Netflix Show, Mindhunter

You’re probably fully hooked on Ozark right now, but the next Netflix mega-hit is just around the corner, with the release of the first trailer for crime thriller Mindhunter. And from the looks of it, it’s going to be creepy AF…

Directed by Gone Girl’s David Fincher and produced by Charlize Theron, the new show follows a pair of ‘70s FBI agents trying to get inside the heads of America’s emerging breed of serial killers. “How do we get ahead of crazy, if we don’t know how crazy thinks?” asks one of them, after a particularly grisly crime. Good question, friend…

Yep, looks like there’s going to be a fair bit of tension, doesn’t there? And given that Fincher was the guy responsible for Se7en and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, we’d expect a good bit of blood as well…

Co-starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, Mindhunter will arrive on Netflix on 13 October 2017.

- By George Wales @georgewales85