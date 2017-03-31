Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:09

When it comes to dating (or any other aspect of life really), the Geordie lasses have zero chill.

So it’ll probably come as no surprise that Charlotte Crosby is already hearing wedding bells for her and boyfriend, Stephen Bear.

Having been a couple for around the six month mark now, things are definitely starting to get serious for #CharBear and although he hasn’t put a ring on it quite yet, Char’s got some pretty cute plans for their big day.

🙃

🙃

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

Playing it about as cool as the Sahara desert shoved into a microwave on full heat (not very cool at all), Charlotte told OK! Mag that she’s already picked their engagement date, their wedding performers and a schedule for conceiving babies.

“I’ve been thinking if I make really good friends with Louisa Johnson because we get our hair done at the same place, then maybe I could get her to sing,” Charl revealed.

“And I’ve tweeted James Arthur in the past so I’m sure I could probably get him too.”

So that’s the entertainment sorted, but what about the honeymoon? Oh don’t worry, she’s got that one covered too.

“My dream would be to take a month and travel around America in an open-top car,” Charlotte spilled. “And then conceive the baby on the honeymoon.”

Of course, there’s just the small matter of Bear actually proposing to get this whole plan into action, but Charl’s not too worried about that teeny tiny detail.

“I’d like us to be engaged by the end of next year,” she explained casually. “And then for us to get married within a year and a half or two years.”

Charlotte Crosby is literally you in a relationship.

“I don’t think there’s any rush because I think being engaged is good enough,” she added. “It’s like you’re married anyway.”

👸🏽

👸🏽

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

Right, we’ll grab the confetti and the bear/cheetah cake topper, you pick up the kebab wedding meal and we’ll meet you at the fancy hat shop.

Words by Lucy Wood

With all that romantic stuff out of the way, it's probably time Charl and Bear took things back to normal by telling us about their XXX Snapchat antics.

