Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

The Geordie Shore star and the TOWIE hunk were recently photographed together at a party

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 16:50

Charlotte Crosby has taken to Instagram to address rumours she has a romance with Pete Wicks.

Both Charlotte and Pete are not exactly strangers to scrutiny when it comes to their love lives - with Chaz seening a huge amount of interest in her on-off romance with Stephen Bear (which is currently off) from fans.

And Pete’s romance with feisty Towie co-star Megan McKenna has clocked up it’s own number of column inches.

Both stars are currently single after both their relationships fell apart - but Charlotte is making it clear that there is nothing going on between them.

Instagram

Fans sent the rumour mill into overdrive when they spotted Pete sitting close to Charlotte in a group photo (along with Holly Hagan, Amber Turner, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou) that she shared on Instagram over the weekend.

One fan commented: "Pete and char would look amazing together, a pirate and a geordie,” and another wrote: "Pete and char would make a cute couple".

But Charlotte took steps to cool the rumours fast - addressing fans in her feed.

"Come on guys really?! Me and Pete and Megan have all been friends for a long time. Why on earth would you all jump to silly conclusions because we are all in a group pic. Friends guys.” she said.

Copyright [Getty]

Pete also got involved to laugh off the idea that they would consider dating, writing: “Ridiculous #Mates.”

We’re glad they have set the record straight!

