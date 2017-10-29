Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours
The Geordie Shore star and the TOWIE hunk were recently photographed together at a party
Charlotte Crosby has taken to Instagram to address rumours she has a romance with Pete Wicks.
Both Charlotte and Pete are not exactly strangers to scrutiny when it comes to their love lives - with Chaz seening a huge amount of interest in her on-off romance with Stephen Bear (which is currently off) from fans.
And Pete’s romance with feisty Towie co-star Megan McKenna has clocked up it’s own number of column inches.
Both stars are currently single after both their relationships fell apart - but Charlotte is making it clear that there is nothing going on between them.
Fans sent the rumour mill into overdrive when they spotted Pete sitting close to Charlotte in a group photo (along with Holly Hagan, Amber Turner, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou) that she shared on Instagram over the weekend.
One fan commented: "Pete and char would look amazing together, a pirate and a geordie,” and another wrote: "Pete and char would make a cute couple".
But Charlotte took steps to cool the rumours fast - addressing fans in her feed.
"Come on guys really?! Me and Pete and Megan have all been friends for a long time. Why on earth would you all jump to silly conclusions because we are all in a group pic. Friends guys.” she said.
Pete also got involved to laugh off the idea that they would consider dating, writing: “Ridiculous #Mates.”
We’re glad they have set the record straight!