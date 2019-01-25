Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell

Pregnancy rumours have been circulating online surrounding Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie after a photo dropped on New Year’s Eve of the star holding her stomach.

But now The Charlotte Show star has denied the rumours on Good Morning Britain and put the picture down to her gluten intolerance. She’d ate some bread. We get it.

Don’t fret if you were down for Charlotte having a little one on the way though, because the reality TV babe dropped a baby bombshell during the interview to make sure everyone knew she still wanted kids.

Clearing up the rumours first, the former Geordie Shore lass said: “I’m not pregnant, no.”

“I’ve got a food intolerance to gluten so I get really bloated. When I’m a bit conscious — it was the New Year's Eve photo, we’d had a big meal and I’d eaten some bread — so I put my hand over just to cover a little bit because I can’t control the bloating when it comes out,” she went on to add.

When quizzed by Ben Shephard though, the star revealed exactly when you can expect her to be expecting, saying: “Next year!”

“I would like to, yes. I’m 29 this year so I’ll be 30 next year and I’m really ready to start a family. Josh is four years younger than me. We talk a lot about it and he seems like he’s on board.”

So it looks like you won’t have to wait long to see Charlotte start a family. Perfect.

