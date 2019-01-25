Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell

The former Geordie Shore lass has a set date in mind.

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:30

Pregnancy rumours have been circulating online surrounding Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie after a photo dropped on New Year’s Eve of the star holding her stomach.

But now The Charlotte Show star has denied the rumours on Good Morning Britain and put the picture down to her gluten intolerance. She’d ate some bread. We get it.

Watch Charlotte Crosby call out Celebrity Coach Trip for cutting one of her scenes >>>

Don’t fret if you were down for Charlotte having a little one on the way though, because the reality TV babe dropped a baby bombshell during the interview to make sure everyone knew she still wanted kids.

Clearing up the rumours first, the former Geordie Shore lass said: “I’m not pregnant, no.”

“I’ve got a food intolerance to gluten so I get really bloated. When I’m a bit conscious — it was the New Year's Eve photo, we’d had a big meal and I’d eaten some bread — so I put my hand over just to cover a little bit because I can’t control the bloating when it comes out,” she went on to add.

Instagram

When quizzed by Ben Shephard though, the star revealed exactly when you can expect her to be expecting, saying: “Next year!”

“I would like to, yes. I’m 29 this year so I’ll be 30 next year and I’m really ready to start a family. Josh is four years younger than me. We talk a lot about it and he seems like he’s on board.”

So it looks like you won’t have to wait long to see Charlotte start a family. Perfect.

 Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show, starting Wednesday 30th January at 9pm on MTV UK!

Latest News

The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers

More From Charlotte Crosby

The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Calls Out Coach Trip For Cutting Out Her Subwing Diving Scene
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Exposes Male Trolls Over Negative Comments Made About Her Looks
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor