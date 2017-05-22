Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 10:10

So we’ve got good news and bad news. Devastatingly, Charlotte Crosby has insisted she will never return to Geordie Shore BUT says she would totally be up for a big reunion episode.

We’ll take whatever Crosby we can get tbh.

Instagram
Speaking to The Sun online she said: "I would never say no for another big reunion like we did back in January. If there was another one like that and all my old friends – Holly, James, Jay and Ricky – I would never say no to that."

“I would love to go back in and celebrate the amazing times we've had. I wouldn't return to go back forever or be a regular cast mate no more."

Copyright [Getty]
Char, who is currently starring in Just Tattoo Of Us with boyf Stephen Bear, also admitted that the whole show seems totally different to her now.

Copyright [Instagram]
She said: “It's only changed in the respect of when you look at it, it doesn't feel like Geordie Shore because there's no one really who started in there anymore.

"By that's just our opinion because Geordie Shore was all of us lot together from the beginning. Even the likes of Vicky and Jay and James.”

"To us that's Geordie Shore. Things have to change over time. But for everyone else it's probably exactly the same show."

Well we’re not sure how we’re feeling if we’re honest. A little like we’ve just been dumped but also like they’ve said ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.”

So there’s hope right?

Geordie Shore continues at 10pm Tuesdays only on MTV!

