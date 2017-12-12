Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split

As for her Christmas plans - the festive period is going to be a totally low-key affair with no boys.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:51

Charlotte Crosby has admitted that she's lost a bit of weight following the end of her relationship with Stephen Bear and has been struggling to muster up much of an appetite in the run-up to the festive season.

The former Geordie Shore lass has been keeping it pretty together after her split from the Ex On The Beach star, and has now got candid about how she can’t wait to spend Christmas alongside her best girls.

Let's all get checking out how the cast of Geordie Shore have transformed over the years...

In an interview with Closer Magazine, Char explained: “You’ve got to have your family around you at this time of year, haven’t you? But saying that, I’ve decided I don’t like Christmas. I’ll probably stay in bed all day - it’s actually just like any other boring day.

After shifting a fair bit of weight at the end of 2014, Charlotte revealed that she probably won’t be tucking into multiple platters of mince pies this year: “I’m in good shape at the moment as I’m on the heartbreak diet. No Ben & Jerry’s or Christmas cakes for me - I can’t eat,” she admitted.

Copyright [Getty]

As for her best advice on how to work through heartbreak, Charlotte suggested: “You’ve got to surround yourself with friends and family. That’s what I’m doing - my best friend Holly [Hagan] has been amazing. I went on a girls’ holiday to Lanzarote recently, which was a great way to take my mind off everything.

Copyright [Getty]

Adding that we should all be expecting plenty more bathtub hijincks alongside Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei, she said: “We’ve been having lots of girls’ nights out, too - I’m looking forward to the girlie Christmas nights out with no boys!”

Hear, hear. 

More From Charlotte Crosby

Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Charlotte Crosby is blown away by a fan who lost 11 stone in 1 year using her fitness dvd
Celebrity
Fans Flock To Reassure Single Charlotte Crosby After She Confessed To Crying On Instagram
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion
We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear do 'Boyfriend Does My Blow Dry'
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time