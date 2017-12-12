Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split

Charlotte Crosby has admitted that she's lost a bit of weight following the end of her relationship with Stephen Bear and has been struggling to muster up much of an appetite in the run-up to the festive season.

The former Geordie Shore lass has been keeping it pretty together after her split from the Ex On The Beach star, and has now got candid about how she can’t wait to spend Christmas alongside her best girls.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, Char explained: “You’ve got to have your family around you at this time of year, haven’t you? But saying that, I’ve decided I don’t like Christmas. I’ll probably stay in bed all day - it’s actually just like any other boring day.

After shifting a fair bit of weight at the end of 2014, Charlotte revealed that she probably won’t be tucking into multiple platters of mince pies this year: “I’m in good shape at the moment as I’m on the heartbreak diet. No Ben & Jerry’s or Christmas cakes for me - I can’t eat,” she admitted.

As for her best advice on how to work through heartbreak, Charlotte suggested: “You’ve got to surround yourself with friends and family. That’s what I’m doing - my best friend Holly [Hagan] has been amazing. I went on a girls’ holiday to Lanzarote recently, which was a great way to take my mind off everything.

Adding that we should all be expecting plenty more bathtub hijincks alongside Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei, she said: “We’ve been having lots of girls’ nights out, too - I’m looking forward to the girlie Christmas nights out with no boys!”

Hear, hear.