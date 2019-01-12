Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body



While the rest of us gave up on our New Year’s resolutions approximately four hours after making them, it looks like Holly Hagan has been sticking to a seriously intense workout regime.

The Geordie Shore lass is already back in her bikini and she’s uploaded the kind of image that is making us genuinely consider making use of the gym membership we purchased on a whim last week.

Taking to Instagram to share an upload of herself in a lime green bikini, she wrote: “Had the best day today at @titanic_spa 😍🙌🏼 Bikini - @prettylittlething #ad”

Friends and fans alike were equally blown away by the image, with Charlotte Crosby leaving the relatable comment: “Wow wow wow” beneath the shot as Abbie Holborn also dropped by to write: “Would literally die for your figure.”

More positive comments included the follow message from a fan, who described her as “young, beautiful, and enviable” while a second person responded to Abbie’s cute comment with the reply: “Holly is gorgeous for sure, but SO ARE YOU! Have you looked in the mirror lately??? 🔥”

Even though a few trolls crawled out the woodwork to leave nasty message beneath the picture, one fan in particular defended Holly from the nastiness.

“I can’t get my head round why people would comment absolute sh*t about you and try pull you down really gets on my f***ing titts 🤨 you keep being you and smashing it ❤️💋 @hollygshore god knows how or why people body shame you, you’re just 🔥”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.