Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza

The Geordie lasses look like they're having a great time

Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 10:55

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan are officially living their best lives on a trip to Ibiza and the videos from their night out are making us countdown the days until Summer 2020.

The Geordie Shore lasses are clearly having a great time partying, sunbathing, and enjoying a bit of chilled out downtime before the colder months start creeping through.

Instagram

Charlotte had taken to Instagram on the day she flew out, writing: “I'm outta here 🙌✈️ Playsuit from my range 🖤 Discounts are droppin' by the hour over on @inthestyle BE QUICK GUYS X. Head to my stories to shop.”

At the time, Sophie Kasaei confirmed that she wouldn’t be going on the trip after pointing out how much she’d be “missing” the gang while they were out soaking up the Ibiza atmosphere. 

I'm outta here 🙌✈️ Playsuit from my range 🖤 Discounts are droppin' by the hour over on @inthestyle BE QUICK GUYS X. Head to my stories to shop

Both Charlotte and Holly will be returning home to settled lives, with the former revealing that she and boyfriend Josh Ritchie have recently moved in to their first house together.

“Soooo first week of me and josh in our new house and we even saw Peter Kay last night, i was star struck. Feel like a proper boltoner now,” she wrote on September 2nd.

Instagram

Holly – who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jacob Blyth – has an entire wedding planning to plan. 

Her return to Ibiza will bring back memories from the romantic moment her man got down on one knee and popped the question on one of the island’s beaches earlier this Summer.

Party hard, girls! 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Sam Tompkins
Get To Know: Sam Tompkins
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019
Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Moving In Together After 2 Months Of Dating
Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Arrive at Tomorrowland Festival In Style
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations

Trending Articles

Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’