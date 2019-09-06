Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan are officially living their best lives on a trip to Ibiza and the videos from their night out are making us countdown the days until Summer 2020.

The Geordie Shore lasses are clearly having a great time partying, sunbathing, and enjoying a bit of chilled out downtime before the colder months start creeping through.

Instagram

Charlotte had taken to Instagram on the day she flew out, writing: “I'm outta here 🙌✈️ Playsuit from my range 🖤 Discounts are droppin' by the hour over on @inthestyle BE QUICK GUYS X. Head to my stories to shop.”

At the time, Sophie Kasaei confirmed that she wouldn’t be going on the trip after pointing out how much she’d be “missing” the gang while they were out soaking up the Ibiza atmosphere.

Both Charlotte and Holly will be returning home to settled lives, with the former revealing that she and boyfriend Josh Ritchie have recently moved in to their first house together.

“Soooo first week of me and josh in our new house and we even saw Peter Kay last night, i was star struck. Feel like a proper boltoner now,” she wrote on September 2nd.

Instagram

Holly – who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jacob Blyth – has an entire wedding planning to plan.

Her return to Ibiza will bring back memories from the romantic moment her man got down on one knee and popped the question on one of the island’s beaches earlier this Summer.

Party hard, girls!