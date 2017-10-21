Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

The Geordie Shore stars had the ultimate girls night out

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 12:04

Two of our all time Geordie Shore faves and besties for life, Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan, had the best night out last night - and we know this because Charl shared the whole thing on her Instagram Stories. 

Copyright [Getty]

Charlotte and Holly were both hanging out with friends in separate VIP areas at Little Mix’s Manchester show, when Charl realised that Holly was also in the same building she went off to find her BFF. 

When the two Geordie Shore babes were reunited they danced, they sang into their imaginary microphones, they basically had a total blast. We so wish we could have been there with them. 

Copyright [Instagram]

And it looks like Charlotte’s going to be spending some quality time with another of her GS besties very soon. She only just recently posted a mysterious tweet about Sophie Kasaei and the MTV EMA Awards.

“JUST HAD THE BEST NEWS EVER Let's just say…. Me, @SophieKasaei_ , @MTVUK, @mtvema,” she wrote online

If only Sophie’s dream to have all three girls back on Geordie Shore would actually come true. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! All the Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations over the years 

 

