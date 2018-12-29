Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Tease Marriage Proposal Plans

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan are feeling the burn between Christmas and New Year just like the rest of us.

The longtime Geordie pals took a break from the festivities on Friday night (Dec 28) for a wholesome girl's night in, complete with a sleepover, takeaway and good 'ole Netflix binging, and they quickly got talking about one very important subject: marriage.

Holly took to Instagram Stories to reveal her big Friday night plans with BFF Charlotte, and while it seemed to be a night for the girls, the boys weren't off their minds.

"So, I'm just waiting for Charlotte and we are gonna have a sleepover with the biggest Chinese and probably watch the new Black Mirror," she told fans.

Instagram/hollygshore

Once the chicken balls were ordered and the new Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch was done, what else could possibly have been on the agenda?

The correct answer... in charades: four words, two names. Jacob Blyth, Josh Ritchie. That's right! Their boyfriends (and soon to be husbands, apparently)!

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"[We'll] probably try and come up with ways of getting our boyfriends to ask us to marry them," Holly said before Charlotte joined her, hinting that the pair have a habit of teasing their boyfriends to get down on one knee.

Charlotte and Josh recently took an end-of-year break to Dubai while the super-private Holly and Jacob spent their Christmas together more low-key, which makes us wonder if they could ever do a joint wedding with their different styles.

Getty

The Geordie girls have made it no secret that they would love to move in together (with both of their boyfriends in tow) in the future, so we reckon the four of them will end up joined at the hips to the point where a joint wedding is the only way!

For now, though, Charlotte and Holly's knowledge of their proposals are just like their reactions to the new Black Mirror movie: "Clueless".

Maybe in 2019, girls!