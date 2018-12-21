Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune

When we say ‘small fortune’, what we really mean is that the Cartier bracelets that Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie bought each other cost way more than our yearly income.

But we're not jealous at all. The Geordie Shore lass and her Love Island man treated each other to early Christmas presents ahead of their holiday to Dubai.

The bracelet Josh gifted Charlotte is a yellow gold Diamond paved Cartier Love Bracelet, which is worth (brace yourself)... £21,400.

But if you think that's a lot, that's nothing compared to Josh's larger version of the fancy jewellery, which cost a whopping £34,700.

Holy cr*p.

So basically, Charlotte and Josh are going about with £56,000 worth of bling while we're dripped head to toe in Primark.

The design is a fave amongst the likes of Kylie Jenner (y'know, the youngest person on track to become a billionaire), so if you own one of these we'd say you're doing pretty damn well for yourself.

Charlotte took to her Instagram to share a picture of their wrists, alongside the caption: "his and hers."

The models Josh and Char went for are on the more expensive end of the Cartier range, but the cheapest one they sell would still set you back about three grand (and then you wouldn't even get a single diamond).

The pair are currently enjoying a luxury getaway in Dubai, and it looks like their Christmas is already shaping up to be magical af.

Enjoy the new bling guys.