Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues

Content warning: Don't look if you easily get holiday FOMO...

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 12:14

While we sit with a cuppa scrolling through our Instagram feeds on this swell Saturday morning in the UK, Charlotte Crosby is here to fill us all with envy.

The Charlotte Show star has made quite the name for herself in recent months as the Queen of Travelling, as she and boyfriend Josh Ritchie have galavanted around the world's most gorgeous locations in a very short space of time, and they're making every minute worth it.

Take a look inside Charlotte's gorgeous brand new mansion...

After a touch-and-go start to their Mexican adventures, Charlotte and Josh are practically the embodiment of 'living your best life' as they eat, tan, drink and take couple nudes to share with the world.

As though Charlotte's solo bubble-filled bathtime nude snap wasn't major enough, the cheeky pair got the self-timer out to take some adorable snaps that leave little to the imagination.

Instagram @charlottegshore

With only a towel covering Josh's modesty and Char's bikini just visible, they are fully feeling themselves and we are so f--king here for it.

The stunning photo comes with a loving confession from the Geordie star as she revealed that she has finally "Given in to the fact he's always gunna have a better tan then me".

Instagram @charlottegshore

We cannot deny that Josh looks like a bronzed Greek God and always seems to be glowing, although Char is just as stunning as her other half regardless of where she is on the bronzed scale.

The couple's Mexico trip has been their most adorable to watch from afar yet, even if it is making us wildly jealous of the sunshine and bikinis and fun. Ah, summer ain't too far away, is it?

Instagram @charlottegshore

Now that the shits are behind Char, we're sure they're going to keep making the most of their romantic adventure.

Viva la Mexico!

