Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Arrive at Tomorrowland Festival In Style

Geordie Shore fans, brace yourselves!

Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei have arrived in Belgium ahead of this year's Tomorrowland festival and it's already shaping up to be the trip of a lifetime.

The Charlotte Show star and her former Geordie Shore co-star have been counting down the days on their Instagram accounts, posting almost daily reminders about their girls' trip to the festival.

The stars are attending the EDM festival with Charlotte's boyfriend Josh Ritchie, who confirmed the group had landed safely via his Instagram Stories.

"Waiting for our cases," he told fans on a story update. "The plan is hotel, get ready and then it's Tomorrowland time!"

The Geordies are on tour and they're going to have a wild one with the star-studded line-up including Fisher, David Guetta and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

We can't wait to keep up with these ones on Instagram over the next few days...