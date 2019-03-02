Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame

Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei are basically two peas in a pod, and they are in total agreement over the latest thing on their minds.

Both stars rose to fame at an early age on Geordie Shore and have spent the past decade travelling the world, partying and exploring like the rest of us wish we could.

However, Sophie has revealed the downside of it all while reflecting on her busy lifestyle in a recent confession she made online.

“Don’t get me wrong I love my life and love travelling and not being at one place all the time, but hate missing out on seeing my friends and family bringing up their babies and not being part of their lives is the hard bit.”

The heart-wrenching statement hit home for Sophie’s BFF Charlotte Crosby, who spends a fair chunk of her time travelling the world and away from her family.

The Charlotte Show star retweeted her mate, adding: “I hate it.”

It must be difficult for the busy stars to keep up with their loved ones while building empires like they both have, although with hearts of gold we’re sure their families understand.

Charlotte has already spent most of the year travelling as she has been holidaying in absolute luxury with boyfriend Josh Ritchie, from Dubai to Mexico.

Although, things might be slowing down for Charlotte at least as Josh has just revealed the couple's plans to start a family in the future.

It's all about balance at the end of the day, and we're sure our lasses will figure it out one day.