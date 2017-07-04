Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

We basically can’t remember a time when Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear weren’t our favourite couple, but they’ve actually only been dating for six months.

And to celebrate the fact that they’ve been filling all our social media feeds with the cutest pictures and videos for a whole half a year, they’ve taken to Snapchat to show us exactly why they are ultimate relationship goals.

Charl and Stephen have decorated their His and Hers mugs with sweet messages to each other and used an almost offensive amount of love hearts.

It’s definitely serious between the Just Tattoo Of Us co-stars, and they’ve already talked about marriage and babies.

“[He’s] the funniest, most gorgeous, sexiest, kindest person I have ever met. I think we’re gonna get married,” Charlotte has said of Stephen in her new autobiography Brand New Me.

“We can’t leave each other’s side. This must be what having a soulmate is like. I am so happy,” she added.

As for kids, apparently Stephen wants close to a football team’s worth of mini Charls and Bears running around in the future.

“I am very much in love. And of course, when you’re in love you think about marriage and kids, yes Stephen wants 10 kids,” Charlotte has previously told The Mail Online. “I reckon four will be nice, though. And I’d like a girl to dress up. Maybe one girl and three boys.”

We can't wait to all the social media pics featuring loads of cute babies!

