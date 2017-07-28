Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Stephen Bear ended their holiday in the best way - cocktails and pizza for all!

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 11:04

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this week then you’ll know that Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Stephen Bear have pretty much been having the greatest time on holiday in Dubai. So many sunbathing pictures! 

And what better way end our holiday DRUNK with.... 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕

So, how do you put a perfect end to a perfect vaycay? Well, if you’re Charlotte, you get mortal and then order a load of pizza. Well of course! 

You can take the girl outta Newcastle… but you can’t take the Geordie Shore outta the girl.

Copyright [Instagram]

Last night on Snapchat, Stephen shared videos of his girlfriend of six months getting increasingly drunk; treating us to the sight of Charl’s drunken dancing and sun lounger puking. So really nothing we haven’t seen before. 

The pair finished off their night in bed… with a load of pizza. Actual heaven. We want to be on holiday eating pizza. Charlotte posted on Instagram, “And what better way end our holiday DRUNK with…” a load of pizza slice emoji’s followed. 

Copyright [Instagram]

Good luck flying home with your hangovers, guys! 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Charlotte Crosby Snapchats A Naked Bear In His Habitat!

 

