Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Finish Their Dubai Holiday With Drunken Pizza Binge

If youโ€™ve been anywhere near social media this week then youโ€™ll know that Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Stephen Bear have pretty much been having the greatest time on holiday in Dubai.ย So many sunbathing pictures!ย

So, how do you put a perfect end to a perfect vaycay? Well, if youโ€™re Charlotte, you get mortal and then order a load of pizza. Wellย of course!ย

You can take the girl outta Newcastleโ€ฆ but you canโ€™t take the Geordie Shore outta the girl.

Last night on Snapchat, Stephen shared videos of his girlfriend of six months getting increasingly drunk;ย treating us to the sight of Charlโ€™s drunken dancing and sun lounger puking. So really nothing we havenโ€™t seen before.ย

The pair finished off their night in bedโ€ฆ with a load of pizza. Actual heaven. We want to be on holiday eating pizza.ย Charlotte posted on Instagram, โ€œAnd what better way end our holiday DRUNK withโ€ฆโ€ a load of pizza slice emojiโ€™s followed.ย

Good luck flying home with yourย hangovers, guys!ย

