Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 11:51

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are both looking pretty impressive (or should that be pretty and impressive) in their latest joint selfies.

The Just Tattoo Of Us hosts flaunted their incredibly toned bodies in a sizzling mirror selfie on Saturday.

Posed in matching black bottoms (and Chaz in a grey sports top) both stars showcased rippling bodies as they cosied up together for a snap.

Making a gushing declaration of their love, Charlotte also included a quote from Winnie The Pooh which reads: “Any day spent with you is my favourite day. So today is my new favourite day.”

The pair shared a second image of themselves in bed together, with Bear gazing up lovingly at Charlotte.

The snaps come as Charlotte recently revealed she has shed an impressive 7lbs during a fitness camp retreat.

Sitting outside the villa in her gymwear, Charlotte posted: “5 pounds down 1 class this morning and now a trip for a sunbathe by the beautiful lakes this place is truely amazing [sic]”

On Saturday, Charlotte revealed she might become a vegetarian – and Ellie Goulding is pressuring her to give it a try.

“I honestly can’t STAND animal cruelty,” Charlotte wrote on Twitter.

“Does that mean you’re vegetarian?” Ellie then replied – prompting Charlotte to reveal: “aw god Ellie! I’m not and that’s just so wrong of me but it’s something I am thinking about more lately!”.

And Ellie approved, tweeting back: “Yaaaaas! Do it!!!”

