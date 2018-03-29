Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row

Anyone who has watched The Charlotte Show will know that Charlotte Crosby is one busy lass, but that didn't stop her from setting aside a bit of time to kick back and watch all the drama go down on The Only Way Is Essex last night.

And it seems the former Geordie Shore star was particularly invested in one scene involving TOWIE fave Pete Wicks and the self-titled 'King of Essex', Liam Gatsby.

Taking to Instagram stories, Charlotte couldn't stop herself from shouting at the telly as the lads got into an explosive row over Pete's girlfriend, Shelby Tribble, during Sunday night's episode.

The argument had been brewing ever since Gatsby claimed Pete's new girl had been 'grinding' on him at the club in a previous episode, only to then tell her she was 'nothing special' when she confronted him during last night's show.

Everything kicked off when Pete later bumped into Gatsby: "You danced with a bird. If I had a pound every time I danced with a bird bruv, I'd be a f*****g millionaire," Pete told him.

Char was clearly living for the episode, cheering "Yes Pete!" as things started to get heated. and when Pete asked Gatsby: "Are you a b*tch?" she jumped in to answer the question for him: "Yes he is a b*tch! He's a little b*tch. He's a slimy little b*tch."

There's no question whose side the lass is on then.

We can't blame Char for getting particularly invested in the row, with the lads throwing some hella ruthless insults each other's way.

Pete slated the "fourth-foot nothing who thinks he is a rapper," but it was Gatsby who walked away with the final burn, telling Pete: "Listen you might be Pete the pirate from the Caribbean but I'm the f***ing King of Essex," before storming off in a huff.

Don't you just love reality TV?

