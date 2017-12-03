Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear do 'Boyfriend Does My Blow Dry'

Slightly awkward

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 11:38

Just to remind you that their relationship is more complicated than the average algebra exam, Charlotte Crosby has posted a video to her Instagram page featuring ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear.

Before you check it out, how about checking out Charl's transformation over the years...

The on-and-off couple recently took the Boyfriend Does My Blow Dry challenge as part of Char’s work with hair brand Mark Hill, but she's made it pretty clear in the caption that it does NOT mean they’re back together.

In fact, according to her words on the matter, they couldn’t be more split up if they tried.

Alongside the genius video (remind us not to let Stephen Bear near our hair any time soon), Charlotte cleared up any potential confusion with some brutal asterisk use, writing: ‘*EX-boyfriend.’

The Just Tattoo Of Us host rightly explained: ‘Because blowdries really are better than boyfriends’ along with the hashtag #blowdriesbeforeboyfriends that’s now our new life motto.

The vid itself shows Charlotte looking pretty unimpressed by Bear’s hairdressing skills (or lack of them, anyway), as he attempts to create the Geordie Princess hair that we’re used to seeing her rocking.

Instead, she’s left shouting ‘OW’ in pain and telling her ex to get out, while Bear compares the whole thing to decorating a Christmas tree and insists: ‘I dunno what all the fuss is about, this is the most easiest job in the world.’

Luckily, once she’s booted him out of the picture, Charl goes on to show off her own blow dry skills and prove once and for all that blow dries truly save lives.

Who needs a boyfriend when you've got hair that bouncy?

Words by Lucy Wood

