Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her and Stephen Bear's relationship after revealing that the couple have had their fair share of explosive arguments in the past.

Let's all get checking out how Charlotte and Bear coped in a round of Mr and Mrs...

As most people will know, the pair hit a rough patch in their romance when Char and Bear took to social-media to claim they'd split. This later turned out to be an argument rather than an actual break-up.

Explaining that they've never had a peaceful relationship, Char told New Magazine: "On the first day [of Just Tattoo Of Us] it was so, so bad. I don't know what people must've been thinking. I was screaming my head off and I smashed a mirror."

"Every single time we argue it's over something pathetic. We've never had a serious argument in our whole relationship."

Bear then clarified what actually went down on the night they had that falling out. "We didn't split. We had an argument, a bicker. It's been nine months but we've got past the worst of it, and now it's going to get even better," he promised.

When it comes to taking their arguments public, Char revealed that she's going to hold back on taking to social-media after a spat. "I hold my hands up. I'll never, ever do it again. We've had arguments since and I haven't.

Bear responded: "I was like 'Babe, why did you say that?' But I wrote something as well, so we've got to learn to control ourselves and not air everything because the next day we laughed about it."

This comes as Bear told Star Magazine that he's in their relationship for life: "Life is about learning lessons and you'll never hear anything about us breaking up again, unless it's real.

He continued: "We're together forever. Plus the thing is, Char's more popular than me, so if I leave her I'll have to sign on again!"