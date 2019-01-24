Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show

The Charlotte Show star Charlotte Crosby isn’t happy after watching an episode of the new season of Coach Trip, as not only did a fellow cast mate call her and Josh Ritchie out for not participating enough, but one of her scenes was cut from the aired episode entirely.

Taking to her Instagram Stories for a self-proclaimed rant, the Geordie lass called out one of her cast mates for incorrectly telling the whole world that she wasn’t taking part in the activities during filming.

Oh Oh Oh! Here's the video the Charlotte Crosby calling out claims she didn't take part in Coach Trip >>>

Funnily enough, it turns out that Charlotte participated pretty damn thoroughly, it was in fact Josh Ritchie who failed to take part in a few of the tasks set up for them. We’re shook that he backed out of the wine tasting tbh.

The videos get even better though, as the reality star starts to get more offended as she begins to realise that the show cut one of her scenes from the final edit of the episode.

Instagram

Looking at Josh, Charlotte starts to call the show out for not airing the scene in which she took part in some subwing diving.

We get it though, if you’re the one being called out for not participating and one of your activities gets cut from the show, it’s going to look like a true claim.

What you should take away from this whole hilarious fiasco though, is that subwing diving sounds like it’d be really fun. Google it. Trust us.