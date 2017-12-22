Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Caught Locked In An Embrace With Father Christmas Himself

The former Geordie Shore lass has bagged herself a new man...

Friday, December 22, 2017 - 14:05

Forget any rumours about Charlotte Crosby dating a Love Island lad because she’s been spotted smooching the face off a miniature model of Santa Claus while on holiday in Dubai.

The former Geordie Shore gal hasn’t had the smoothest experience of romance in 2017 but it looks like she’s set to enter the New Year with the heart and soul of Father Christmas in her palm.

Let's get checking out the cast of Geordie Shore performing the most iconic Love Actually scene...

In footage posted to Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old stumbles up to a figurine of Father Christmas and promptly decides to tash on with him in what looks like a luxurious hotel lobby.

She captioned the video: “Grab ya sack Santa, you’ve pulled,” alongside the smirk and Santa Clause emoji.

Grab ya sack Santa, you’ve pulled 😏🎅🏼

Grab ya sack Santa, you’ve pulled 😏🎅🏼

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Fans were obsessed with the footage, if only slightly concerned that Char has stolen FC away from his duties at the most crucial point of the festive season. “You do make me laugh every time babe I love you so much” one person wrote as another said: “Hahahaa Love It.”

Others predicted that they’d be in similar situations in no time and tagged their pals in the video before the entire country gets absolute mortal on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

If anyone doesn’t get their dream gift this Christmas we all know exactly who is to blame for distracting Santa... 

 

More From Charlotte Crosby

Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Caught Locked In An Embrace With Father Christmas Himself
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei And Charlotte Crosby Will Probably End Up 'Shagging' Each Other On New Year's Eve
Stephen Bears New Bae?
Is This Stephen Bear's New Girlfriend?
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Sparks Romance Rumours After Kissing THIS Love Island Star
Aaron chalmers wins his third MMA fight, and it was a knockout in front of a home crowd
Aaron Chalmers Smashes It In His Third BAMMA Knockout Fight
Charlotte Crosby Is All Of As After The Christmas Party As She Heads To Work With A Hangover
Charlotte Crosby Just Put A Truly Epic Portion Of Sideboob On Display
Charlotte Crosby Sent Chloe Ferry The Most Chloe Ferry Christmas Card Of All Time
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal