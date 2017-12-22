Charlotte Crosby Caught Locked In An Embrace With Father Christmas Himself

Forget any rumours about Charlotte Crosby dating a Love Island lad because she’s been spotted smooching the face off a miniature model of Santa Claus while on holiday in Dubai.

The former Geordie Shore gal hasn’t had the smoothest experience of romance in 2017 but it looks like she’s set to enter the New Year with the heart and soul of Father Christmas in her palm.

In footage posted to Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old stumbles up to a figurine of Father Christmas and promptly decides to tash on with him in what looks like a luxurious hotel lobby.

She captioned the video: “Grab ya sack Santa, you’ve pulled,” alongside the smirk and Santa Clause emoji.

Fans were obsessed with the footage, if only slightly concerned that Char has stolen FC away from his duties at the most crucial point of the festive season. “You do make me laugh every time babe I love you so much” one person wrote as another said: “Hahahaa Love It.”

Others predicted that they’d be in similar situations in no time and tagged their pals in the video before the entire country gets absolute mortal on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

If anyone doesn’t get their dream gift this Christmas we all know exactly who is to blame for distracting Santa...