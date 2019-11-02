Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox

Charlotte Crosby has clapped back at a fan who said she should “lay off the botox” in a rude comment under one of her Instagram uploads.

The Geordie Shore lass had shared an image of herself on a flight from Sydney airport alongside the caption: “Don’t wanna go home, in a bad mood about it. And I’ve acquired a double chin. BRILLIANT.”

One person felt the need to criticise her appearance in the shot, writing: “Stick some more botox in it,” which prompted Charlotte to respond with the ultimate clapback: “Come back to me when you actually know what botox does mate.”

Another fan entered the conversation with the message: “I don’t think that was his point #layoffthebotox #youdontneedit,” as the 29-year-old calmly and coolly pointed out: “How would you feel if I started telling you what to lay off, Lisa?”

The same picture has also inspired some words of wisdom from Charlotte after she @-replied a fan with the comment: “I think the only true way to cure the holiday blues is to create a life that is just a constant holiday.”

Charlotte has always been open with fans about her surgical procedures, previously revealing that she’d had a nose job back in in 2016 alongside yearly lip fillers and an operation to correct her “uniboob.”

Discussing her rhinoplasty, she previously told Heat Magazine: “No-one ever noticed my nose, I never got one comment in my whole entire life saying you've got a bad nose. But I wasn't happy with it, I got it done for me."

Good on Charlotte for always standing up to herself in the face of constant criticism.