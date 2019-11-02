Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox

When will the trolls learn?

Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 10:32

Charlotte Crosby has clapped back at a fan who said she should “lay off the botox” in a rude comment under one of her Instagram uploads.

The Geordie Shore lass had shared an image of herself on a flight from Sydney airport alongside the caption: “Don’t wanna go home, in a bad mood about it. And I’ve acquired a double chin. BRILLIANT.”

Don’t wanna go home, in a bad mood about it. And I’ve acquired a double chin. BRILLIANT.

One person felt the need to criticise her appearance in the shot, writing: “Stick some more botox in it,” which prompted Charlotte to respond with the ultimate clapback: “Come back to me when you actually know what botox does mate.”

Another fan entered the conversation with the message: “I don’t think that was his point #layoffthebotox #youdontneedit,” as the 29-year-old calmly and coolly pointed out: “How would you feel if I started telling you what to lay off, Lisa?”

Instagram

The same picture has also inspired some words of wisdom from Charlotte after she @-replied a fan with the comment: “I think the only true way to cure the holiday blues is to create a life that is just a constant holiday.”

Charlotte has always been open with fans about her surgical procedures, previously revealing that she’d had a nose job back in in 2016 alongside yearly lip fillers and an operation to correct her “uniboob.”

Instagram

Discussing her rhinoplasty, she previously told Heat Magazine: “No-one ever noticed my nose, I never got one comment in my whole entire life saying you've got a bad nose. But I wasn't happy with it, I got it done for me."

Good on Charlotte for always standing up to herself in the face of constant criticism. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - Halsey, BTS, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Arrive at Tomorrowland Festival In Style
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - Halsey, BTS, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series