Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life

Charlotte Crosby has cleared up a bunch of reports about her personal life and has insisted that she has absolutely zero plans to move to London to be "closer" to ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

While it was recently rumoured that the Just Tattoo Of Us co-host was set to up sticks and leave Newcastle behind, she's come forward to reveal that this couldn't be any further from the truth.

Taking to Snapchat to reveal that she finds the constant intrustion into her personal life "frustrating," Char said that a good portion of the rumours about her are plucked out of nowhere.

"I’ve read an article that apparently I’m moving to London to be close to someone. First of all, that’s completely untrue - I’m not moving to London to be closer to anyone. In actual fact, I’m not moving to London at all.

"I have a house in Newcastle - I actually have two houses in Newcastle. I will continue to live in that house. I work in London for long periods of time. Now while I work in London, I need to stay in hotels Air B&Bs..." she continued.

Insisting that any properties she does purchase in London will be for investment purposes only, Char said: "I will be buying a property in London, because I have multiple properties and that’s what I do - I invest the money which I earn.

Clarifying once and for all that the girl won't be taken out of the Toon, Char added: "I won’t be living there, I might stay there now and then, when I work in London. But I won’t be living in London."

