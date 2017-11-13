Charlotte Crosby Confirms She's A "Strong, Single Woman" In The Wake Of Stephen Bear Split

Charlotte Crosby has confirmed that she'd doing just fine in the wake of her split from Stephen Bear and has confirmed that she's not about to let "any man" out there bring her down.

The former Geordie Shore lass parted ways with her Just Tattoo Of Us co-host back in October and has now come forward to insist that she's having fun hanging out with her pals for the time being.

Ruling out the prospect of romance with anyone new, Charlotte revealed in an interview with The Sun at the MTV EMA's that she's "very much" unattached to men as a whole right now.

Discussing where she is in her personal life at the moment, Charlotte explained: "I'm very much single. I'm a strong, single woman. I'm doing well. No man's gonna get me down."

Charlotte Crosby has confirmed she's embracing singledom after Stephen Bear split. / Getty

While Charlotte and Bear have had a rocky relationship in the past, her decision to delete all their selfies from Instagram has caused most fans to think their split might be for good this time.

This is all comes as Char posted a pretty cryptic message about new beginnings on her Twitter profile. At the time she wrote: "Erase it all. Like it didn't exist. And start again [❤️] [😍]"

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-host has revealed that she's doing just fine after the break-up. / Getty

