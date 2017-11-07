Charlotte Crosby Confirms The Truth Behind Those I'm A Celebrity Rumours

Charlotte Crosby has had the final say on those reports that she could be heading to the I’m A Celeb jungle and it turns out we won’t be seeing her eating a witchetty grub anytime soon.

The former Geordie Shore lass has made no secret of the fact she’d love to star in the ITV show and - for one reason or another - fans were convinced that this could be the year she managed to live out her dream.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses incredible transformations over the years...

But Char has poured cold water on reports she’s heading over to Australia in the next few weeks, and took to Snapchat to explain why kangaraoo balls are off the menu for the foreseeable future.

"Just to let everyone know, I am not going in the jungle, so please stop asking us thousands of times. You will not see me in the jungle, unfortunately,” she began.

Charlotte Crosby denies reports she's set to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle / Snapchat/CharlotteCrosby

“That's not to say i wouldn't like to do it, because I think going in the jungle would be an amazing experience that I would like to endeavor. But, I've just never been asked."

This comes weeks after The Sun reported that Char was all signed up to feature on the ITV show. At the time, a source told the paper that she was "nervous" and "excited" to get stuck into the series.

"She never thought she'd get a chance to go on the show because she thought they wouldn't take her on because she's done other reality shows like Big Brother," the insider reported.

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-host hasn't been asked to take part in the ITV series. / Copyright [Instagram]

It sounds like there's still hope Char could make an appearance on the show at some point in the future, but for now, it sounds like she'll be tucked up in bed watching along with the rest of us.

While we're here let's all get checking out a bunch of the best bits from Episode 6 of Just Tattoo Of Us...