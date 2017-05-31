Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

These days, the Geordie girls are the only Instagram accounts you need for fashion and beauty inspo. They’re all looking like human versions of the fire emoji, and if we could get a makeover like theirs one of these days, it’d be much appreciated.

While the Geordie Shore glo up is something that we can only dream of achieving, Charlotte Crosby’s been sharing a few tips over on her Insta of how to get her look for yourself – and it turns out that her contouring technique is kinda crazy.

Seriously, we’re so intrigued by it.

Sharing a Boomerang vid on Instagram while getting ready, Charl revealed that she’s got her own methods when it comes to achieving the perfect contour every morning.

Rather than applying the usual huge contour and highlight patches made popular by the Kardashians, Charlotte goes for a totally different stripey style which we need to try asap.

Instead of thick layers of cream products, she applies thin lines of bright highlight in the centre of her forehead, across the entire cheekbone and under eye area, and even on her top lip for a super structured look.

Using products from her very own affordable Flique Cosmetics line, it’s all then blended to perfection and works like a dream. That glow, though.

Kim and Kylie who? Remind us to save a whole load of product and try this technique for ourselves tomorrow.

Words by Lucy Wood

Contour on fleek.