Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery

Charlotte Crosby has revealed that she doesn’t care what people say about her looks anymore and has finally got to a place where she feels genuinely comfortable in her own skin.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront about her decision to undergo a nose job, a corrective boob job, botox, and multiple rounds of lip fillers in the past.

Let's get checking out Charlotte Crosby's sexiest snaps the world has ever seen...

While everyone seems to have some opinion on how the results turned out, the 27-year-old has pointed out that she tries to focus on the positive comments rather than getting bogged down in hate.

In an interview with Closer, she said: “I love everything about the way I look now. Everyone has different opinion, but I don’t care what they think. I think I look quite pretty and most people comment, saying I’m ‘fit’ and ‘sexy.’”

As for people who slate the size of her enhanced lips, Char admitted she gets a secret kick out of trolling the entire world: “I purposely post the pictures where my lips look the biggest… I do it to wind people up!”

And explaining her decision to undergo lip fillers, she added that her plump pout has given her a major confidence boost: “My lips were non-existent and I hated that. I’ve got two dominant front teeth so when I smiled… I’d look like Bugs Bunny.”

While it’s great to hear that Charlotte has developed a thick skin over the years, it’s pretty awful to think that people are still dropping cruel comments about her looks beneath her Instagram uploads. Not cool.

Brand new series The Charlotte Show starts Wednesday 28th March at 9pm - only on MTV!

While we're here, let's get checking out a bunch of exclusive videos from the upcoming show: