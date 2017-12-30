Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life

It sounds like Charlotte Crosby has had the best ending to 2017 that anyone could’ve hoped for because she’s finally put her split with Stephen Bear in the past to concentrate on loving life as a single woman.

The former Geordie Shore lass and the Ex On The Beach star parted ways back in October – and while Bear is clearly angling for a reunion – it looks like Charlotte has properly dusted herself off from their rocky relationship.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore gals discussing the most shocking celebrity break-ups of 2017...

Having been spotted kissing Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie at Aaron Chalmers' BAMMA fight earlier this month, Charlotte told OK! Magazine that she’s currently enjoying the many upsides of being unattached.

Referencing that time she struggled to eat following the break-up, Charlotte said: "I’m definitely over the heartbreak diet now, I’ve been eating so much food! I’ve been filming Just Tattoo Of Us so I’ve basically been having McDonald’s every day.”

And insisting that she isn’t about to jump into a relationship with anyone rn, she added: "I’m really enjoying the single life! It’s the first time I’ve been single in a year. It’s different, but it’s going really well. I’m happy, I’m going out, I’m talking to boys."

In a recent Instagram post, Charlotte credited her closest friends for helping her through the worst of 2017: "Because of you I laugh a little harder, cry a little less and smile ALOT MORE," she revealed.

We’re just glad to hear Char is entering 2018 with a positive attitude and a good group of reliable pals guiding her in the right direction.