Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume

Charlotte Crosby just solidified her title as one of the world's finest worldies in a sexy (but rather confusing) swimming costume.

The Geordie Shore lass, who recently debuted her new blonde locks, put her impressive cleavage on display in a leopard print number with some of the most unique cut-outs we've ever seen.

Hit play on the video to watch Charlotte Crosby and her boyf Josh Ritchie attempt a rather surprising sex position...

Char took to Instagram on Wednesday night to upload the shot alongside the caption: "This @dressmezeeswim suit is definitely making me feel wild at heart !!!"

Wild at heart is the best way to be!

The lass's tan perfectly complimented her new long blonde locks, which we are absolutely living for.

And fans were all over the entire look too, with hundreds of people taking to the comments: "You look amazing Charlotte," wrote one person.

"Beautiful gorgeous stunning hot sizzling sexy 😘😘💕💕💋," was another person's accurate summary as a third person added: "Love love love your hair blonde x"

Charlotte decided to go back to the blonde side over the weekend, just in time for summer.

We've heard that blondes have more fun, and when you add a swimming costume as crazy as that into the mix you're in for a pure belter.

You look mint, Char!

Now hit play on the video to see all of Charlotte Crosby's sexiest snaps ever (NSFW!)...