Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo

Charlotte Crosby has shown off the results of her recent laser tattoo removal and she couldn’t be more thrilled to wave goodbye to a few inkings from her past.

The former Geordie Shore lass has said adios to that fish design she underwent in honour of her relationship with then boyfriend Stephen Bear. The couple officially parted ways back in December.

Let's get checking out some of the biggest tattoo regrets the Geordie Shore cast have...

While she’s kept the process fairly private over the past few months, the 27-year-old has now posted an Instagram of what the (almost) final results look like.

“My tattoos are almost gone thanks to @newlooklasertreatment. The arrows had their final session yesterday. And my wrist had it’s 3rd one 🙌🏼🙌🏼 still amazed by the fact you can make unwanted tattoos vanish 😃,” she said.

Snapchat/CharlotteCrosby

Fans were full of support for the move, writing: “Goodbye to the old hello to the new” and pointing out how “insane” the improvement is: “That’s looking so so good👌🏼How many sessions did you have on the arrows?” one person questioned.

It sounds like everything is pretty much perfect in Charlotte’s life rn after she boasted about the size of boyfriend Josh Ritchie’s manhood on a podcast with Jamie Laing: ‘‘I’ll tell you a secret – he has got the biggest d*ck, No word of a lie, this microphone is ten inches long.

She added: “It’s thick and it’s long. It’s almost like a baton. It’s so bad because I don’t stop telling people about it. Pretty bad isn’t it?”

Not the word that immediately springs to mind, but you do you Char.

Don't forget to tune into The Charlotte Show Wednesday's at 9pm only on MTV!

