Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends

Charlotte Crosby has revealed what she does in order to get over an ex-boyfriend and her advice has resonated with a lot of fans trying to move on from a partner who - in the end - just wasn't quite right.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram Stories to play around with their new Q&A feature and it didn’t take long for people to ask for her opinions on the big questions in life.



When one fan asked: “What’s the best way to move on?” the 28-year-old came through with something both brutal and wise: “When I decide in my head I don’t want to be with some1 my mind is made up,” she said.

As for how she gets on with her life without ever thinking about what could've been, Char said that she’s great at cutting people off from her heart completely: “I simply erase them from my life like they didn’t exist.”

Like they didn’t exist.

On the plus side, it sounds like her relationship with Josh Ritchie is going from strength to strength, with a fan asking for her definition of love: “Love for me means forever. Loyalty and respect. Finding someone you connect with as best friends aswell as soulmates.”

In an interview with Closer Magazine, she recently opened up about their plans to start a family together: “Having a family is one thing in life I really want - I've done so much with my life already, and becoming a mum is my dream.

She added: "I want the fairy tale of getting married and having babies - doesn't everyone? I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh, but he's still quite young, so we'll see."

We have a feeling these two were always meant to be together.